The Good The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack offers excellent sound from a very compact set of 5.1 surround speakers. The included wireless sub has plenty of low-end muscle. Klipsch built in similar components to its full-sized speakers.
The Bad It's expensive for a small system, and not as attractive as some competitors. You can buy a better-sounding, full-sized system for the same money. The spring clips at the back of the satellites are a little fiddly.
The Bottom Line The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack offers impressive sound for such a tiny footprint, but lacks cinematic power compared to bigger-box speakers.
Teeny tiny speakers will blow your house down
Any number of sound bar systems can significantly improve your TV's audio, but if you really want to take advantage of rear-channel surround sound effects, your best bet is still a separate AV receiver and 5.1 speaker system. Even though that means a room full of speakers, they don't have to be huge to create impressive sound.
The $999 Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is a perfect example. Each of its four satellite speakers is tiny, yet together they can fill a small or medium-sized room with a surround sound field that no sound bar or stereo system can match. Especially since Klipsch includes a hefty wireless subwoofer.
At a grand, though, the Klipsch is a little expensive for what it does. It's also sonically eclipsed by larger systems, so it's really best for people who demand the smallest of satellites. If that's you, the well-matched Klipsch is worth a listen.
