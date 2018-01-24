Teeny tiny speakers will blow your house down

Any number of sound bar systems can significantly improve your TV's audio, but if you really want to take advantage of rear-channel surround sound effects, your best bet is still a separate AV receiver and 5.1 speaker system. Even though that means a room full of speakers, they don't have to be huge to create impressive sound.

The $999 Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is a perfect example. Each of its four satellite speakers is tiny, yet together they can fill a small or medium-sized room with a surround sound field that no sound bar or stereo system can match. Especially since Klipsch includes a hefty wireless subwoofer.

At a grand, though, the Klipsch is a little expensive for what it does. It's also sonically eclipsed by larger systems, so it's really best for people who demand the smallest of satellites. If that's you, the well-matched Klipsch is worth a listen.