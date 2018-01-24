Klipsch Reference Theater Pack

$999

The Good The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack offers excellent sound from a very compact set of 5.1 surround speakers. The included wireless sub has plenty of low-end muscle. Klipsch built in similar components to its full-sized speakers.

The Bad It's expensive for a small system, and not as attractive as some competitors. You can buy a better-sounding, full-sized system for the same money. The spring clips at the back of the satellites are a little fiddly.

The Bottom Line The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack offers impressive sound for such a tiny footprint, but lacks cinematic power compared to bigger-box speakers.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 9.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 7.0
7.6 Overall

Price $999 Amazon Marketplace $100 Amazon.com $270 Amazon.com $129 Dell Home $50 Amazon.com
Design
9
8
9
8
9
Features
9
7
8
9
10
Sound
7
8
8
Value
7
10
9
Teeny tiny speakers will blow your house down

Any number of sound bar systems can significantly improve your TV's audio, but if you really want to take advantage of rear-channel surround sound effects, your best bet is still a separate AV receiver and 5.1 speaker system. Even though that means a room full of speakers, they don't have to be huge to create impressive sound.

The $999 Klipsch Reference Theater Pack is a perfect example. Each of its four satellite speakers is tiny, yet together they can fill a small or medium-sized room with a surround sound field that no sound bar or stereo system can match. Especially since Klipsch includes a hefty wireless subwoofer. 

At a grand, though, the Klipsch is a little expensive for what it does. It's also sonically eclipsed by larger systems, so it's really best for people who demand the smallest of satellites. If that's you, the well-matched Klipsch is worth a listen.

  • Brand Klipsch
  • Color black
