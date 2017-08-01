Klipsch

Klipsch has introduced two, more affordable Dolby Atmos speakers to its lineup, the floor-standing Klipsch R-26FA and the add-on Klipsch R-14SA elevation speaker.

The Klipsch R-26FA ($1,200 a pair) is the Reference series version of the flagship RP-280FA ($2,400 a pair) and features a simpler design. It still includes a ceiling-firing woofer and tweeter in the top, and comes with two, front-firing 6.5 inch Copper Spun IMG woofers. It's matched to a 90x90 Square Tractrix Horn for treble reproduction. It's also front-ported so you can place it closer to the wall, and is 39 inches tall. Like most of the range, the speaker comes in a brushed black vinyl wrap that we think is not as attractive or hard-wearing as wood veneer or even wood-finish vinyl.

The other speaker is the Klipsch R-14SA ($399 for two), with a 4-inch Spun Copper IMG Cone woofer, which shaves a hundred bucks off the existing elevation speakers.The R-14SA is designed to sit on top of your existing Klipsch speakers to bounce effects off your ceiling, but it can also be mounted on the wall.

If you're looking to add Dolby Atmos to your system, the Klipsch R-26FA offers an interesting alternative to our go-to integrated speaker, the Pioneer Elite SP-EFS73. Based on our experiences with both brands, the Pioneer should sound more refined overall while the Klipsch will be less fussy about amplification. The Klipsch should be louder with a budget receiver without any issues, while we wouldn't spend any less than $900 on a matching receiver for the Pioneer.

The Klipsch R-26FA and R-14SA speakers are available now.