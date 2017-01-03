This smart hairbrush tells you if your locks are in good shape

We've written about connected frying pans, makeup mirrors that work with Amazon Alexa and app-enabled food composters (seriously, see the video below), but smart hair care products are an entirely new frontier. Today we explore that uncharted territory with the Kerastase Hair Coach Powered by Withings.

Yes, the Hair Coach is essentially just a brush, but this version was dreamed up by the L'Oreal-owned hair care brand Kerastase in partnership with smart home company Withings. That means you can expect this quirky device to do a bit more than your typical hairbrush.

Pricing hasn't been announced for the Hair Coach just yet, but it will cost less than $200 (£160 or AU$275 converted) when it hits stores mid-2017.

Hairbrush tech

Microphone : A built-in microphone supposedly listens as you brush to identify your hair type: dry, frizzy, split ends and so on.

: A built-in microphone supposedly listens as you brush to identify your hair type: dry, frizzy, split ends and so on. 3-axis load cells : If you're using too much force to brush your hair, this advanced tech should know.

: If you're using too much force to brush your hair, this advanced tech should know. Accelerometer and gyroscope : The Hair Coach can apparently count brush strokes and use haptic feedback to alert you if you're brushing too forcefully.

: The Hair Coach can apparently count brush strokes and use haptic feedback to alert you if you're brushing too forcefully. Conductivity sensors: Sensors distinguish between wet and dry hair to ensure correct readings.

The Hair Coach is supposed to send the information it gathers to the related app over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The app should then factor in environmental conditions, such as the temperature, humidity, UV index and more to give you a hair quality score, details on how well you're brushing your hair and tips on how to improve. The app is also supposed to give you product suggestions -- Kerastase-brand-specific, of course.

I'm pretty skeptical about this gadget. I don't think I need this much help brushing my hair, but I'm also very curious what reading it would give me. I guess I'll just have to try it out to see.

Withings also announced the Home Plus today, a $200 (£160 or AU$275 converted) DIY security camera that works with the Apple smart home platform, HomeKit.

