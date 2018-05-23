Kenmore's stand mixer will try to contain your baking messes

Kenmore

Baking can be messy, especially when you add ingredients to the bowl of a stand mixer in operation. Kenmore wants to solve that problem with its latest countertop appliance. The Kenmore Elite Ovation 5-Quart Stand Mixer is built with an opening at the top of the mixer through which you pour ingredients into the 5-quart mixing bowl. A built-in splash guard that surrounds the entire bowl is supposed to keep your ingredients from flying out.

The Kenmore Elite Ovation 5-Quart Stand Mixer goes on presale today on Sears' website for $350. (Sears controls the Kenmore brand.) The price will increase to $450 when the mixer begins to ship in July.

Other stand mixers, such as the KitchenAid, have pour shield attachments that you can add to your bowl to mitigate messes. But the fact that the Kenmore's shield comes with the mixer provides an advantage over competitors. The pour-in top design is another unique addition that could appeal to all sorts of bakers. Plus, the mixer has a built-in LED light so you can have a better view when you add ingredients.

Features