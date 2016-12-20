Everything about Kenmore's $950 27132 top-load washing machine is middle-of-the-road.
- The 27132 looks fine, but the digital screen on its display is small and difficult to read
- This washer has a steam function, but fewer advanced options than GE's $900 GTW810SSJWS
- It performs decently well, but not as well as Kenmore's $720 22352 or GE's $650 GTW485ASJWS
The 27132 is ultimately tough to recommend given its average performance and lack of features.
Gettin' to know the 27132
While this $950 Kenmore top-loader has a standard white design finish, its LED status lights, transparent top lid and curved display panel give it a slightly more luxury look. The 27132 also features a high-efficiency impeller cleaning mechanism in its 4.8-cubic-foot bin. That's something you won't find on Kenmore's 22352 or GE's GTW485ASJWS, both of which rely on traditional agitators to wash clothes.
Want more details on the difference between impellers and agitators? Check out my washing machine buying guide.
Take a look at this chart for an overview of the 27132's specs versus other sub-$1,000 washers:
Comparing washing machines
|Kenmore 27132
|Kenmore 22352
|GE GTW485ASJWS
|GE GTW810SSJWS
|Price
|$950
|$720
|$650
|$900
|Color finish
|White
|White
|White
|White, Metallic (for $1,000)
|Capacity
|4.8 cubic feet
|4.2 cubic feet
|4.2 cubic feet
|5.1 cubic feet
|# of cycles
|11
|12
|13
|13
|Energy consumption
|169 kWh/year
|238 kWh/year
|152 kWh/year
|152 kWh/year
|Dimensions (width, height, depth)
|27.5x37x27.9 inches
|27.5x37x28 inches
|27x44x27 inches
|28x44.5x29 inches
|Warranty
|1 year, limited
|1 year, limited
|1 year, limited
|1 year, limited
|Voltage rating
|120V; 60Hz
|120V; 60Hz
|120V; 60Hz
|120V; 60Hz
|App
|No
|No
|No
|Yes, Android and iPhone
As far as side-by-side comparisons go, Kenmore's 27132 holds its own pretty well. It may have one or two less cleaning cycles than the competition, but it has a larger cleaning capacity than Kenmore's 22352 and GE's GTW485ASJWS (due to its space-saving impeller).
But when you compare it directly to its closest competition -- GE's GTW810SSJWS, the 27132 loses appeal. GE's GTW810 has a larger cubic-foot capacity, two additional cleaning cycles and a related app for advanced automation. The GTW810 also has a larger digital display on its control panel, making it easier to read how much time is remaining on a cleaning cycle.
Cleaning power
To test a washer's ability to remove stains from clothes, we run fabric strips stained with skin oil, mineral oil, pig's blood, cocoa and aged red wine through three identical cleaning cycles. Then we calculate how much of the original stains remain. The lower the stain remaining score, the better the washer removed stains.