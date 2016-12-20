Everything about Kenmore's $950 27132 top-load washing machine is middle-of-the-road.

The 27132 looks fine, but the digital screen on its display is small and difficult to read

This washer has a steam function, but fewer advanced options than GE's $900 GTW810SSJWS

It performs decently well, but not as well as Kenmore's $720 22352 GE's $650 GTW485ASJWS

The 27132 is ultimately tough to recommend given its average performance and lack of features.

Gettin' to know the 27132

While this $950 Kenmore top-loader has a standard white design finish, its LED status lights, transparent top lid and curved display panel give it a slightly more luxury look. The 27132 also features a high-efficiency impeller cleaning mechanism in its 4.8-cubic-foot bin. That's something you won't find on Kenmore's 22352 or GE's GTW485ASJWS, both of which rely on traditional agitators to wash clothes.

Want more details on the difference between impellers and agitators? Check out my washing machine buying guide.

Take a look at this chart for an overview of the 27132's specs versus other sub-$1,000 washers:

Comparing washing machines Kenmore 27132 Kenmore 22352 GE GTW485ASJWS GE GTW810SSJWS Price $950 $720 $650 $900 Color finish White White White White, Metallic (for $1,000) Capacity 4.8 cubic feet 4.2 cubic feet 4.2 cubic feet 5.1 cubic feet # of cycles 11 12 13 13 Energy consumption 169 kWh/year 238 kWh/year 152 kWh/year 152 kWh/year Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27.5x37x27.9 inches 27.5x37x28 inches 27x44x27 inches 28x44.5x29 inches Warranty 1 year, limited 1 year, limited 1 year, limited 1 year, limited Voltage rating 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz App No No No Yes, Android and iPhone

As far as side-by-side comparisons go, Kenmore's 27132 holds its own pretty well. It may have one or two less cleaning cycles than the competition, but it has a larger cleaning capacity than Kenmore's 22352 and GE's GTW485ASJWS (due to its space-saving impeller).

But when you compare it directly to its closest competition -- GE's GTW810SSJWS, the 27132 loses appeal. GE's GTW810 has a larger cubic-foot capacity, two additional cleaning cycles and a related app for advanced automation. The GTW810 also has a larger digital display on its control panel, making it easier to read how much time is remaining on a cleaning cycle.

Cleaning power

To test a washer's ability to remove stains from clothes, we run fabric strips stained with skin oil, mineral oil, pig's blood, cocoa and aged red wine through three identical cleaning cycles. Then we calculate how much of the original stains remain. The lower the stain remaining score, the better the washer removed stains.