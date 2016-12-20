Connect with us
HolidayBuyer's Guide

Kenmore 27132 review:

This costly washing machine isn't quite worth it

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
  •  
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
MSRP: $950.00
Hot Products
2.5 stars

CNET Editors' Rating
0 stars Be the first to review!

The Good The $950 Kenmore 27132 top-load washing machine is extremely gentle on clothes and you can find it on sale at Sears for $700.

The Bad This washer's instrument panel looks nice enough, but its small digital screen isn't very easy to read. Competing models perform better.

The Bottom Line Kenmore's 27132 doesn't distinguish itself in any significant way. Consider other top-loaders before you buy this model.

Order from Sears.

5.9 Overall
  • Design 7.0
  • Usability 6.5
  • Features 5.0
  • Performance 6.0

Everything about Kenmore's $950 27132 top-load washing machine is middle-of-the-road.

The 27132 is ultimately tough to recommend given its average performance and lack of features.

This Kenmore washing machine doesn't quite... See full gallery
1 - 5 of 6

Gettin' to know the 27132

While this $950 Kenmore top-loader has a standard white design finish, its LED status lights, transparent top lid and curved display panel give it a slightly more luxury look. The 27132 also features a high-efficiency impeller cleaning mechanism in its 4.8-cubic-foot bin. That's something you won't find on Kenmore's 22352 or GE's GTW485ASJWS, both of which rely on traditional agitators to wash clothes.

Want more details on the difference between impellers and agitators? Check out my washing machine buying guide.

Take a look at this chart for an overview of the 27132's specs versus other sub-$1,000 washers:

Comparing washing machines

Kenmore 27132 Kenmore 22352 GE GTW485ASJWS GE GTW810SSJWS
Price $950 $720 $650 $900
Color finish White White White White, Metallic (for $1,000)
Capacity 4.8 cubic feet 4.2 cubic feet 4.2 cubic feet 5.1 cubic feet
# of cycles 11 12 13 13
Energy consumption 169 kWh/year 238 kWh/year 152 kWh/year 152 kWh/year
Dimensions (width, height, depth) 27.5x37x27.9 inches 27.5x37x28 inches 27x44x27 inches 28x44.5x29 inches
Warranty 1 year, limited 1 year, limited 1 year, limited 1 year, limited
Voltage rating 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz 120V; 60Hz
App No No No Yes, Android and iPhone

As far as side-by-side comparisons go, Kenmore's 27132 holds its own pretty well. It may have one or two less cleaning cycles than the competition, but it has a larger cleaning capacity than Kenmore's 22352 and GE's GTW485ASJWS (due to its space-saving impeller).

But when you compare it directly to its closest competition -- GE's GTW810SSJWS, the 27132 loses appeal. GE's GTW810 has a larger cubic-foot capacity, two additional cleaning cycles and a related app for advanced automation. The GTW810 also has a larger digital display on its control panel, making it easier to read how much time is remaining on a cleaning cycle.

Related links:

Cleaning power

To test a washer's ability to remove stains from clothes, we run fabric strips stained with skin oil, mineral oil, pig's blood, cocoa and aged red wine through three identical cleaning cycles. Then we calculate how much of the original stains remain. The lower the stain remaining score, the better the washer removed stains.

Hot Products

This week on CNET News
Roadkill: DMV flattens Uber's self-driving car effort in CA
Uber's robot cars move in, and the homeless must move along
Buying a laptop, last-minute holiday shopper? We can help
 

Discuss: Kenmore 27132 Washing Machine

Conversation powered by Livefyre