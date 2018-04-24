Smart plugs are a great way to add automation to lamps, fans and other small appliances. While these connected plugs bring your dumb devices into the smart home, there are a handful that do even more than simply automate power. The $30 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug from TP-Link handles Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integration, as well as scheduling, away mode and energy monitoring. It's a capable smart plug with a great app, but the Kasa's size keeps it from making the top of my list.
The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug is similar in most ways to its mini counterpart, except when it comes to size and energy monitoring. While the mini fits well across a wall outlet without blocking the adjacent plug, the Wi-Fi Smart Plug isn't designed with space-saving in mind. The clunky, vertical shape blocks outlets above and below. It's hard to imagine the addition of energy monitoring warrants such a big device, but TP-Link isn't alone here. Two other energy-tracking smart plugs we've reviewed -- the Belkin Wemo Insight Switch ($44.99 at Dell Home) and the Geeni Energi ($44.98 at Amazon.com) smart plug -- also block adjacent outlets with bulky design. Bloated housing aside, the TP-Link Wi-Fi Smart Plug offers reliable power with a 120V or 15A input and a max load output of 15A. That won't work for powering a large appliance like an oven, but it should be plenty for most small to medium household devices.
Setup
Setting it up the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug is quick and easy. The entire process took me less than 10 minutes. Even if you've never set up a smart plug before, I can't imagine setup taking more than 15 minutes. Download the Kasa app for iOS or Android devices, and it displays step-by-step instructions for creating an account and connecting your smart plug to your existing 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. A green Wi-Fi icon on the smart plug illuminates when the connection is established. Within the app, you can customize the name, icon and location of the smart plug for easy referencing.
