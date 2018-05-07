JBL

JBL delivers double the Google with its Link Bar soundbar, which builds on the Google-Assistant-meets-Android-TV platform for Assistant-aware speakers in an HDMI-connecting sound bar that can control smart home devices when powered off as well as your TV.

In advance of Google I/O, which starts tomorrow, Google announced the JBL Link Bar, a result of a partnership between the two companies. It's the first in a series of hybrid devices from the pair.

It doesn't have a price yet, but is slated to ship later this year.