The Good The Google Assistant-enabled JBL Link 300 has Google Chromecast built in and can be linked to other Link and Chromecast speakers to create a multiroom set-up. It delivers excellent sound for its size and has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
The Bad Slow start-up time; has a little bit of presence boost (treble push).
The Bottom Line For the money, the JBL Link 300 matches up well against the Sonos One and Apple's HomePod.
|
Compare
|JBL Link 300
|Vizio SB3621
|Yamaha YAS-207
|UE Boom
|Sonos One
|Price
|$200 Crutchfield
|$117 Amazon.com
|$300 Amazon.com
|$159 Amazon.com
|$199 Amazon.com
|Design
|Features
|Sound
|—
|Value
|—
A HomePod competitor that sounds almost as good and costs less
One of the great things about both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-assistant platforms is that they're both open. It's easy for third-party companies to make compatible smart home devices that work with both of them. In fact, companies can also make their own smart speakers to compete directly with those manufactured by Google and Amazon.
One of the latest companies to take up the Google Assistant smart speaker mantle is JBL, which released a new line of voice-enabled speakers in late 2017 under its new Link sub-brand. The Link 300 ($250, £200, AU$350) competes with such products as the Alexa-enabled Sonos One and the Siri-powered Apple HomePod. It may not look quite as sleek as those speakers, but it is attractively designed and seems well built. It does share some similarities to JBL's Playlist ($150, £90 or about AU$160), an affordable Chromecast speaker we liked that lacks the voice-control option
The Link line also features a combination of two fully waterproof battery-powered portable speakers -- the JBL Link 10 ($119.95 at Walmart) ($150, £150, AU$230) and Link 20 ($159.99 at Crutchfield) ($200, £180, AU$300) -- as well as two AC-only models, the Link 300 ($199.99 at Crutchfield) ($250, £250, AU$350) and Link 500 ($400, £350, not available in Australia). The upcoming Link View, meanwhile, is one of a new wave of Google Assistant devices with a screen built into it.
