$150

The Good The Google Assistant-enabled JBL Link 20 has Google Chromecast built in and can be linked to other Link and Chromecast speakers to create a multiroom set-up. It delivers strong sound for a portable speaker, is fully waterproof, and has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Bad Slow start-up time; some distortion at higher volumes.

The Bottom Line Among the handful of voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speakers out there, the JBL Link 20 is arguably the best for the money.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Sound 8.0
  • Value 8.0
8.2 Overall

Compare
JBL&#x20;Link&#x20;20&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 JBL Link 20
Apple&#x20;HomePod&#x20;&#x28;Space&#x20;Gray&#x29;
 Apple HomePod
VIZIO&#x20;SB3621N-E8
 Vizio SB3621
Sonos&#x20;One&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Sonos One
Yamaha&#x20;YAS-207
 Yamaha YAS-207
Price $150 Crutchfield $349 Apple $150 Dell Home $198 Amazon.com $300 Amazon.com
Design
8
9
8
9
9
Features
9
7
7
9
8
Sound
8
8
8
Value
8
10
9

Review

No Alexa, but still a top voice-enabled portable wireless speaker

One of the great things about both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-assistant platforms is that they're both very open. It's easy for third-party companies to make compatible smart home devices that work with both of them. In fact, companies can also make their own smart speakers to compete directly with those manufactured by Google and Amazon.

One of the latest companies to take up the Google Assistant smart speaker mantle is JBL, which released a new line of voice-enabled speakers in late 2017 under its new Link sub-brand. The line features a combination of two fully waterproof battery-powered portable speakers -- the JBL Link 10 ($150) and Link 20 ($149.99 at Crutchfield) ($200) -- as well as two AC-only models, the Link 300 ($250) and Link 500 ($400). The upcoming Link View, meanwhile, is one of a new wave of Google Assistant devices with a screen built into it.

In addition to using Google Assistant for its voice commands, all Link speakers are equipped with Google Chromecast, which enables them to join up not only with other Link speakers but any Chromecast-based audio device to create a multiroom audio setup over a Wi-Fi network. (All Android apps and many iOS apps can send audio to Chromecast speakers at the touch of a button.) The speakers are also equipped with Bluetooth, which offers universal compatibility. 

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Harman
  • Color black
  • Type speaker
  • Connectivity Technology wireless
  • Color Category black
  • Power Source battery
model Black

