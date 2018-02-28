JBL Link 10

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
Filed under Wireless & Bluetooth Speakers
$150

The Good The Google Assistant-enabled JBL Link 10 has Google Chromecast built in and can be linked to other Link and Chromecast speakers to create a multiroom set-up. It delivers good sound for its size, is fully waterproof, and has both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Bad Slow startup time; some distortion at higher volumes.

The Bottom Line While the JBL Link 10 may not deliver as rich sound (or have as much battery life) as the Link 20, it's still one of the better voice-enabled portable Wi-Fi speakers out there.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 8.0
7.8 Overall

Compare
JBL&#x20;LINK&#x20;10&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 JBL Link 10
Bose&#x20;SoundLink&#x20;Revolve&#x2B;&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 Bose SoundLink Revolve+
Sonos&#x20;One&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 Sonos One
JBL&#x20;Flip&#x20;4&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 JBL Flip 4
Google&#x20;Home
 Google Home
Price $150 Abt Electronics $299 Dell Home $198 Amazon.com $100 T-Mobile USA $129 Crate and Barrel
Design
8
9
9
9
8
Features
8
8
9
8
9
Sound
7
9
8
Value
8
8
8

Review

A voice-enabled wireless speaker that's easy to take with you

One of the great things about both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice-assistant platforms is that they're both very open. It's easy for third-party companies to make compatible smart home devices that work with both of them. In fact, companies can also make their own smart speakers to compete directly with those manufactured by Google and Amazon.

JBL is the latest company to take up the Google Assistant smart speaker mantle. In late 2017, it released a new line of voice-enabled speakers under its new Link sub-brand. The line features a combination of two fully waterproof battery-powered portable speakers -- the JBL Link 10 ($150, £150, AU$230, reviewed here) and Link 20 ($199.95 at Abt Electronics) ($200, £180, AU$300) -- as well as two AC-only models, the Link 300 ($250. £250, AU$350) and Link 500 ($400, £350, not available in Australia). The upcoming Link View, meanwhile, is one of a new wave of Google Assistant devices with a screen built into it.

In addition to using Google Assistant for its voice commands, all Link speakers are equipped with Google Chromecast, which enables them to join up not only with other Link speakers but any Chromecast-based audio device to create a multiroom audio setup over a Wi-Fi network. (All Android apps and many iOS apps can send audio to Chromecast speakers at the touch of a button.) The speakers are also equipped with Bluetooth, which offers universal compatibility. 

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Harman
  • Color black
  • Type speaker
  • Connectivity Technology wireless
  • Color Category black
  • Power Source battery
See Full Specs
model Black

Report errors

How To

Sonos users can now control Spotify with Alexa voice

Sonos users can now control Spotify with Alexa voice

by
How to set up Alexa voice control for existing Sonos speakers

How to set up Alexa voice control for existing Sonos speakers

by
How to setup multiroom music with Chromecast

How to setup multiroom music with Chromecast

by

Latest News