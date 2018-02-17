The Good The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges.
The Bad The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn't for everyone. You have to step up to the more expensive Elite Active 65t to get a true sports model that's water-resistant.
The Bottom Line The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple's AirPods and are superior in some ways.
|
Compare
|Jabra Elite 65t
|Bose SoundSport Wireless
|Bose SoundSport Free
|BeatsX
|Sony WF-1000X
|Price
|$170 Amazon.com
|$149 Amazon.com
|$200 Dell Home
|$120 Crutchfield
|$158 Amazon.com
|Design
|Features
|Sound
|Value
Giving the AirPods a run for their money
Jabra's first- and second-generation Elite Sport earphones were among the better totally wireless headphones on the market, but they proved to be no match for Apple's AirPods, which have dominated the category since their arrival in late 2016.
I don't know how much of a dent the new-for-2018 Elite 65t ($170, £150 or AU$300) and water-resistant Elite Active 65t ($190, £170 or AU$350) will put in AirPod sales. But they definitely have performance advantages, including a more secure fit and better noise isolation than their Apple rivals.
Compared to their Elite predecessors, the 65ts have a more refined, comfortable design, improved sound, slightly better battery life, excellent call quality and voice support for all major virtual assistants, including Amazon's Alexa on-the-go. Better yet they cost less than the second-generation Elite Sport, which retailed for $250 when they first launched but are now being discounted to around $180, at least in the US.
Jabra's third-gen wireless earbuds add Alexa support, cheaper pricing
At CES, Jabra is showcasing two new totally wireless earphones -- the Elite 65t and more sports-oriented Elite Active 65t -- along with a neckband style model, the Elite 45e.
11 wireless earbud headphones that aren't the Apple AirPods
If you aren't ready to pick up the Apple AirPods and hitch yourself to the Apple wagon, check out this roundup of wireless earbud alternatives.
The iPhone 7's setting headphone trends, and it isn't even here yet
Apple isn't in Berlin for IFA 2016, but the iPhone 7 headphone jack is still talk of the town.
Doctors can now prescribe Jabra fitness headphones to treat obesity, cancer and diabetes
Jabra has teamed up with the TrainerMD health program to help doctors monitor patients' health stats in real time using the company's new Sport Pulse Special Edition fitness earbuds.
Creating your own cone of silence
Everyone who travels on any form of transport needs noise-cancelling headphones. Here's why.