#6 in Headphones
$170

The Good The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges.

The Bad The relatively tight, noise-isolating fit isn't for everyone. You have to step up to the more expensive Elite Active 65t to get a true sports model that's water-resistant.

The Bottom Line The well-designed Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earphones rival Apple's AirPods and are superior in some ways.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 9.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Sound 8.0
  • Value 8.0
8.2 Overall

Jabra Elite 65t
 Jabra Elite 65t
Bose SoundSport Wireless
 Bose SoundSport Wireless
Bose SoundSport Free
 Bose SoundSport Free
BeatsX
 BeatsX
Sony WF-1000X
 Sony WF-1000X
Price $170 Amazon.com $149 Amazon.com $200 Dell Home $120 Crutchfield $158 Amazon.com
Design
9
9
9
9
6
Features
8
9
7
9
9
Sound
8
8
8
8
8
Value
8
8
7
7
6

Giving the AirPods a run for their money

Jabra's first- and second-generation Elite Sport earphones were among the better totally wireless headphones on the market, but they proved to be no match for Apple's AirPods, which have dominated the category since their arrival in late 2016.

I don't know how much of a dent the new-for-2018 Elite 65t ($170, £150 or AU$300) and water-resistant Elite Active 65t ($190, £170 or AU$350) will put in AirPod sales. But they definitely have performance advantages, including a more secure fit and better noise isolation than their Apple rivals.

Compared to their Elite predecessors, the 65ts have a more refined, comfortable design, improved sound, slightly better battery life, excellent call quality and voice support for all major virtual assistants, including Amazon's Alexa on-the-go. Better yet they cost less than the second-generation Elite Sport, which retailed for $250 when they first launched but are now being discounted to around $180, at least in the US.

  • Brand Jabra
  • Headphones Ear-Parts Type In-ear
  • Connector Type 5 pin Micro-USB Type B (power only)
  • Sound Output Mode stereo
