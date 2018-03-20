Jabra's Elite 65e has Bose's QuietControl 30 in its sights

Jabra continues to add to its line of Elite wireless headphones with a new premium noise-cancelling neckband-style headphone that features three microphones and promises top-of-the-line call quality. Designed to compete with Bose's QuietControl 30, the Jabra Elite 65e is set to ship in April 15 for $199. (That's roughly £140 or AU$260, with official UK and Australian prices TBA.)

At the time I reviewed it, I called the Bose QC 30 "the ultimate neckband-style Bluetooth headphone," but this Jabra may have what it takes to stake a similar claim.

I liked Jabra's more affordable neckband-style Elite 25e and gave high marks to the new Elite 65t totally wireless earbuds. The Elite line will soon include the 65t Sport as well as the Elite 45e, a more traditional neckband-style wireless headphone that will cost $100.