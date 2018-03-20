Jabra Elite 65e

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Headphones
MSRP $199

Jabra's Elite 65e has Bose's QuietControl 30 in its sights

David Carnoy

Jabra continues to add to its line of Elite wireless headphones with a new premium noise-cancelling neckband-style headphone that features three microphones and promises top-of-the-line call quality. Designed to compete with Bose's QuietControl 30, the Jabra Elite 65e is set to ship in April 15 for $199. (That's roughly £140 or AU$260, with official UK and Australian prices TBA.)

At the time I reviewed it, I called the Bose QC 30 "the ultimate neckband-style Bluetooth headphone," but this Jabra may have what it takes to stake a similar claim.

I liked Jabra's more affordable neckband-style Elite 25e and gave high marks to the new Elite 65t totally wireless earbuds. The Elite line will soon include the 65t Sport as well as the Elite 45e, a more traditional neckband-style wireless headphone that will cost $100.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Headphones

JBL Everest Elite 750NC

JBL Everest Elite 750NC

JBL's next-gen wireless noise-cancelling headphone is a step up in design, comfort level and sound, but it faces...

Crazybaby Air Nano

Crazybaby Air Nano

And they sound pretty decent too, though they aren't the best.

Fitbit Flyer

Fitbit Flyer

Fitbit's first headphone is an in-ear Bluetooth sports model that's ready for fitness and the company's new Ionic...

Fiil Canviis Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Fiil Canviis Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Celebrity-backed Fiil has made its mark in China with a new line of premium headphones. Now they're coming to America.

Jabra Elite 25e

Jabra Elite 25e

Wear the new Jabra Elite 25e headphones around your neck and your phone can stay in your pocket for music, calls...

Fender FXA9

Fender FXA9

The $1,300 Fender FXA9 IEMs aren't cheap, but they boast great sound quality and sit comfortably in the ears.

Puro Sound JuniorJams

Puro Sound JuniorJams

Puro Sound's latest child-friendly wireless headphones don't get dangerously loud -- and they let two kids listen...

Beyerdynamic Xelento Wireless

Beyerdynamic Xelento Wireless

Beyerdynamic bills its upcoming Xelento Wireless as "the first wireless in-ear headphone for audiophiles." It ain't...

Jaybird Freedom 2 with SpeedFit

Jaybird Freedom 2 with SpeedFit

The second-generation Freedom's tips and cord-management system have been revamped, significantly improving the...

Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2

Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2

The over-the-ear headset still has 10 speakers and brings you immersive audio with pinpoint accuracy.

Sony WI-1000X

Sony WI-1000X

The pricey around-the-neck WI-1000X wireless noise-cancelling headphone is set to take on Bose's QuietComfort 30.