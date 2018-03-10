Instant Pot Max

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Smart Home
MSRP $200

Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has more features than other models

The newest Instant Pot promises to cook food faster and give you more options than other models of the popular electric pressure cooker. 

The Instant Pot Max was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show here in Chicago. It's a 6-quart (5.6-liter) electric pressure cooker that can crank up its pressure to a full 15 psi (pound per square inch), an ability once reserved to stovetop pressure cookers. (Other Instant Pot models have a 12 psi maximum.) The higher pressure means that the Instant Pot Max should cook ingredients up to 15 percent faster than the company's quickest appliances do today. The higher pressure will also let you use the Instant Pot Max for home canning, the company said. 

Instant Pot reps said the Max will be able to hold its pressure at a high level continually, as opposed to other available electric models, whose levels are prone to fluctuate.

Continue Reading

Latest News

  • 2days ago

    HGTV addicts, rejoice: We're going to a home and housewares show

    At the International Home + Housewares Show, which starts Saturday in Chicago, we expect to see a lot of new gadgets and appliances that could make your home life easier -- or at least more interesting.

Upcoming Smart Home

PicoBrew PicoStill

PicoBrew PicoStill

You can use it to distill water, or hop oils or whatever other completely legal things come to mind.

Storebound Sobro Side Table

Storebound Sobro Side Table

This fully loaded bedside table lulls you to sleep while it recharges your phone and other mobile gear.

BoxLock

BoxLock

You put the BoxLock on a container where delivery people stow your stuff. Only you and the deliverer can open the...

Stratio LinkSquare

Stratio LinkSquare

Stratio's LinkSquare is a pocket spectrometer that scans objects to try to verify their identity, detect freshness...

Suvie Kitchen Robot

Suvie Kitchen Robot

This kitchen gadget uses water to cool and cook meals that you assemble or order online.

Brewie+

Brewie+

The Brewie+ promises improved efficiency and more recipe storage to help make your brew day easier.

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell

The upcoming Blink Video Doorbell will cost just $99 -- if you already have a Blink Sync Module.

Lenovo Smart Display

Lenovo Smart Display

The Lenovo Smart Display fits Google Assistant into an Echo Show competitor.

ShapeScale

ShapeScale

ShapeScale takes a different approach at weight-tracking, hoping you'll use the day to day changes in your body's...

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite

Meet Ring's new Stick Up Cam Elite, a power-adapter-enabled version of the startup's indoor/outdoor cam.

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

Netgear Arlo Pro 2

Netgear's Arlo Pro 2 security camera can withstand the elements via battery or power adapter.