iHome packs Google Assistant into a spiffy-looking alarm clock

iHome's helping Google Assistant get more versatile at CES 2018. While Google's digital assistant -- popularized by the Google Home ($129.00 at Jet.com) smart speaker and Google's Pixel ($604.49 at Amazon.com) phones -- can do a lot of tasks at your command, for a while you could only access it via speakers and phones. The iHome iGV1 builds it into an alarm clock.

Google's limited hardware options have stood in stark contrast to Amazon's many competing Echo speakers and many more third-party devices with Amazon Alexa built in. The iGV1 is one of the first Google Assistant devices we've seen that's not a smart speaker or a phone.

The iGV1 still has a speaker on it, as well as a microphone so Google Assistant can hear you. It also has a dimmable clock display that'll tell you the weather in addition to the time, and it has an all-important physical snooze button.

You can stream music to the iGV1 via Bluetooth, and it has a USB charging port so you can give your phone's battery a boost while you sleep. As with the Google Home, you can issue voice commands to the iGV1. The built-in Google Assistant will let you search the web, control your smart home, add an event to your calendar or set an alarm. The gray fabric of the iGV1 even makes it look like a Google Home, and you'll use the Google Home app to set it up.

I'd guess you won't be able to use iHome's alarm clock to make a call, as Google hasn't enabled that functionality on third-party devices as yet, but you should be able to do everything else you can do with a Google Home, which is important, because the iGV1 costs a little more than Google's own smart speaker.

You'll be able to buy the iGV1 for $140, which converts to roughly £100 and AU$180. iHome hasn't specified a release date for the Google Assistant-enabled alarm clock yet, but it's expected to be out in 2018.

