Singapore-based startup igloohome released its second generation deadbolt this year. The Deadbolt 02 is a sleek and simple bluetooth deadbolt with a keypad and physical key. If you're looking for a Bluetooth lock with a touchscreen keypad, the $199 Deadbolt 02 is a sensible choice.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The Deadbolt 02 works via Bluetooth, turning your phone into a Bluetooth key. The touchscreen keypad locks and unlocks your door with a PIN. Having both of these options makes the Deadbolt 02 a valid alternative to using a traditional unconnected lock. You can still access your home with a physical key, though you will need a sharp object to depress a button on a rather flimsy-feeling plastic cover to reveal the keyhole.

Installation is simple enough. Instructions aren't included in the box, but they are available on the app or igloohome's website. Four AA batteries power the lock, and you'll receive notifications when they're running low. If you find yourself locked out of the house with the lock's batteries dead, you can jump start the lock with a 9V battery and two nodes built into the base of the lock.

The igloohome app, available on Google Play and the App Store, manages most major features of the lock. From here, you can set individual PINs or send Bluetooth keys to friends and family. You can also view battery life, schedule temporary PINs and see an activity log. The Deadbolt 02 system allows up to 285 active PINs at a time. Once you've reached the maximum, you'll need to clear your PIN list to add more.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

An Airbnb Connect feature currently free and in beta testing syncs with your Airbnb calendar and auto-generates a PIN for each scheduled guest. Once the beta testing phase is complete, this service will cost $5 per lock per month. To me, that seems like a big price tag for something I could probably manage myself.