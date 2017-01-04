The Latest New Products Must-See

iFrogz aims its new Impulse wireless headphone at people who can't afford Beats

The Impulse Wireless comes in black or white for $60.

Owned by Zagg, iFrogz is known for making inexpensive products that perform better than you'd expect. I liked its in-ear sports headphone, the Summit Wireless, and I'm going to check out its new Impulse on-ear wireless headphones here at CES 2017. They're available now for $60 (no word yet on international pricing), which puts them in competition with Skullcandy's popular Grind Wireless, which cost around $80 online.

Here's a look at the Impulse's key features. I'll let you know how they sound as soon as I get my hands on a pair.

  • On-ear music and call controls
  • Built-in mic for quick and easy calls on the go
  • 40mm drivers
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life
  • 3.5mm (wired) audio jack option
  • AeroFoam ear pads
  • Available in white and black for $59.99 at Zagg.com
The headphones have a foldable design.

