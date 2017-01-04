iFrogz aims its new Impulse wireless headphone at people who can't afford Beats

Enlarge Image Zagg

Owned by Zagg, iFrogz is known for making inexpensive products that perform better than you'd expect. I liked its in-ear sports headphone, the Summit Wireless, and I'm going to check out its new Impulse on-ear wireless headphones here at CES 2017. They're available now for $60 (no word yet on international pricing), which puts them in competition with Skullcandy's popular Grind Wireless, which cost around $80 online.

Here's a look at the Impulse's key features. I'll let you know how they sound as soon as I get my hands on a pair.

On-ear music and call controls

Built-in mic for quick and easy calls on the go

40mm drivers

Up to 12 hours of battery life

3.5mm (wired) audio jack option

AeroFoam ear pads

Available in white and black for $59.99 at Zagg.com