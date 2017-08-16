3:00 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

There are lots of ways to put smart home tech to work, but one of the easiest and most compelling might be voice-activated control of your lights. Now, iDevices is releasing a smart dimmer switch that'll get the job done no matter which voice control platform you're using.

Fittingly enough, it's called the iDevices Dimmer Switch, and it promises compatibility with Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant for an asking price of $100. Wire it into your wall in place of one of your existing light switches, and you'll be able to program that light to turn on and off automatically, control it remotely from your phone or adjust the brightness using voice commands.

The Dimmer Switch joins a growing family of iDevices smart home gadgets that already includes a plug-in smart switch, a connected thermostat, a screw adapter for light bulbs, a smart wall outlet and more. Like the dimmer, all of them work with all three major voice control platforms, making the entire lineup accessible to just about anyone who's interested in smartening up their living space.

It might be an especially sound business strategy given that iDevices was recently bought out by Hubbell, a lighting and electrical manufacturer. As part of that acquisition, iDevices has pivoted slightly towards the dealer market, and begun pitching its products not only as DIY upgrades, but also as parts of professionally-installed smart home packages. Dealers like those want products that'll work with as many customers as possible, regardless of which voice assistant they prefer.

That puts iDevices squarely in between those higher-end dealer setups and cheaper, self-installed gadgets like the Belkin WeMo Dimmer, which costs $80. That rival already works with Alexa and with Google, but won't work with Siri until Belkin releases its upcoming Apple HomeKit plug-in bridge later this year. Even after it arrives, the iDevices Dimmer is still likely to be the more tempting option for anyone who wants to build their smart home around Siri given that it doesn't require you to purchase any extra hardware to hop in with HomeKit.

Another big differentiator: the iDevices Dimmer Switch will work with three-way switch setups, where more than one light switch controls the same light or set of lights. The WeMo Dimmer doesn't.

The iDevices Dimmer Switch is available now for $100. Expect us to wire one in at the CNET Smart Home for tests and a full review in the coming weeks.