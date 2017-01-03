HyperX gets colourful with the RGB keyboard

Enlarge Image HyperX

HyperX impressed with the Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard last year, especially since it wasn't really the kind of release I was expecting from a company best known for releasing memory sticks. That said, in just a few short years the Kingston sub-brand has worked hard to build a pedigree in gaming peripherals.

Hot off the CES 2017 presses, HyperX has announced the Alloy RGB keyboard. The new keyboard steps up the 2016 design of the Alloy FPS with a programmable 16-million colour LED backlighting display and dedicated media keys. It definitely looks like it's aiming for the flashier end of the Razer market, rather than the study in form and function we got with the FPS.

Luckily, the new Alloy RGB borrows the Alloy FPS's heavy metal base, smaller footprint and floating keys. The RGB will be out in the second half of 2017 and pricing is yet to be announced, but I'd expect it to skirt in at the bottom end of the Razer and Corsair keyboard bracket.

In addition to the new high-end RGB, HyperX also announced a pair of sister models for the Alloy FPS at this year's CES. The Alloy FPS used Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches to actuate the keys -- very tactile, clicky and loud. Later this month, the Alloy FPS will also be available with Brown (requiring a harder keystroke, but quieter) and Red (low-pressure keystrokes, commonly used in gaming keyboards) switches. Both models will retail for $100 (roughly £80 or AU$140).

