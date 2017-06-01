HyperX Alloy FPS Pro finds the key to cutting dead weight

One of the biggest selling points of HyperX's first Alloy FPS mechanical keyboard was its footprint. It was basically keys suspended on a steel frame, designed to take up a minimum of space on a cramped desktop. Ideal for overburdened desks at home or fitting wherever you could make space if you were at esports events on the go.

Now, at Computex 2017, I got the chance to try out the next logical evolution: an even smaller keyboard. The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro slims down by cutting the numpad off the end, and I'm not exactly sorry to see it go.

Enlarge Image Luke Lancaster/CNET

Key specs

Mechanical backlit keys



MX Cherry switches



Anti-ghosting



Dynamic backlighting effects



The keys used the same satisfying Cherry MX switches as its bigger sibling, and I was impressed with how little real estate the keyboard took up. It's still only in the branded red backlighting, but with a game mode and on-the-go dynamic lighting options, it's a nice little addition.

The Alloy Pro is also releasing with three Cherry MX switch options, from the clacky to the not-so-clacky, to match the rest of the Alloy range.

That smaller footprint means you lose the powered USB slot on the rear edge, but it also keeps the cost on an already budget-friendly range even lower. While there were no firm details on pricing as yet, a HyperX representative confirmed that the Alloy Pro would have a price lower than last year's Alloy and you can expect it in Q3 2017.

