Hands-on with the 3-camera Huawei P20 Pro
For the first time in a long time, the big deal with a "pro" phone comes down to more than just its size.
Huawei on Tuesday announced the P20 and P20 Pro, two Android phones with high-end specs and riveting colors. While the P20 looks promising on its own, it's the P20 Pro that steals all its thunder. (Prices are TBA.)
The top attention-grabbing feature? One, two, three camera lenses on the back -- the most of any phone on the market. They're not just there for show, either. The P20 Pro has a 40-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens to add richness and detail, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, which helps in taking portrait mode shots and zooming in tight.
