Huawei P20 Pro

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Phones

Hands-on with the 3-camera Huawei P20 Pro

Jessica Dolcourt

For the first time in a long time, the big deal with a "pro" phone comes down to more than just its size.

Huawei on Tuesday announced the P20 and P20 Pro, two Android phones with high-end specs and riveting colors. While the P20 looks promising on its own, it's the P20 Pro that steals all its thunder. (Prices are TBA.)

The top attention-grabbing feature? One, two, three camera lenses on the back -- the most of any phone on the market. They're not just there for show, either. The P20 Pro has a 40-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens to add richness and detail, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, which helps in taking portrait mode shots and zooming in tight.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Phones

Vivo V9

Vivo V9

The V9 also packs in some AI photography-related smarts to help you get better shots.

Asus ZenFone 5 (2018)

Asus ZenFone 5 (2018)

The iPhone X "clone wars" are here. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Nokia 6 2018

Nokia 6 2018

Available in the US in May and the UK in April, Nokia's newest midrange phone features a sleek aluminum design...

Huawei Honor 7X

Huawei Honor 7X

The Honor 7X comes with a massive screen and charges little for it.

Vivo X20 Plus UD

Vivo X20 Plus UD

The Vivo X20 Plus UD's world-first tech is headed for its home market of China.

Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Huawei Honor 9 Lite

It's not too pricey, either. This phone has the makings of a good deal.

Motorola Moto C Plus

Motorola Moto C Plus

The more advanced of Motorola's extremely affordable C phones has a more powerful camera and better screen.

ZTE Blade Z Max

ZTE Blade Z Max

The $129 Blade Z Max is a dual-camera phone with a huge screen and a fingerprint reader.

Motorola Moto C

Motorola Moto C

The phones come with Android 7 Nougat and have a 2-megapixel camera with a selfie flash.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

But with their low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processors, the ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro phones don't offer much...

Huawei Honor 6A

Huawei Honor 6A

The 5-inch phone has a metal body, octa-core processor and a 13-megapixel camera.