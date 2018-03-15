The Good The Honor View 10 has the power and performance of a top-end phone but with a much more accessible price tag.
The Bad There's no waterproofing and the front facing camera takes mediocre selfies.
The Bottom Line With the same core specs as the excellent Huawei Mate 10 Pro, the View 10 is a great way of snagging a powerhouse phone without emptying your bank account.
|
Compare
|Huawei Honor View 10
|Samsung Galaxy S9
|Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
|Apple iPhone X
|Google Pixel 2
|Price
|$300 Amazon.com
|$720 Amazon.com
|$840 Amazon.com
|$1,150 T-Mobile USA
|$745 Amazon Marketplace
|Design
|Features
|Performance
|Camera
|Battery
A powerhouse phone that won't break the bank
I gave Huawei's Mate 10 Pro ($599.99 at Amazon.com) an excellent score thanks to its combination of raw power and good looks. The Honor View 10, also made by Huawei, takes almost all of the same key specs, but ditches the slick glass of the Mate in favour of a blue metal shell.
To my eye, the View 10 doesn't look as luxuriously premium as the Mate 10 Pro, but there is an ace up the View's sleeve: its price. At £450 in the UK ($633 in the US, AU$783 in Australia), it's a whole £250 less ($352, AU$435) than the Mate 10 Pro. That's a whole lot of money saved for a phone that is functionally identical.
For similar money you could also consider the excellent OnePlus 5T ($539.00 at Amazon.com), a 6-inch phone with a slick design and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The OnePlus 5T's front-facing camera performs better, but they're both powerhouses when it comes to everyday tasks.
