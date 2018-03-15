A powerhouse phone that won't break the bank

I gave Huawei's Mate 10 Pro ($599.99 at Amazon.com) an excellent score thanks to its combination of raw power and good looks. The Honor View 10, also made by Huawei, takes almost all of the same key specs, but ditches the slick glass of the Mate in favour of a blue metal shell.

To my eye, the View 10 doesn't look as luxuriously premium as the Mate 10 Pro, but there is an ace up the View's sleeve: its price. At £450 in the UK ($633 in the US, AU$783 in Australia), it's a whole £250 less ($352, AU$435) than the Mate 10 Pro. That's a whole lot of money saved for a phone that is functionally identical.

For similar money you could also consider the excellent OnePlus 5T ($539.00 at Amazon.com), a 6-inch phone with a slick design and a clean, easy-to-use interface. The OnePlus 5T's front-facing camera performs better, but they're both powerhouses when it comes to everyday tasks.