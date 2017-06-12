Huawei Honor 9 officially here with 12MP and 20MP dual cameras

The Honor 9 makes its global debut. 

Huawei, the world's third-largest phone-maker, gives its Honor brand a refresh with the Honor 9, in the hopes of proving once again that a midrange phone can handle modern features like a dual camera setup.

In fact, the Honor 9 continues Huawei's push in dual-camera technology across all its phone levels, from the most premium Huawei P10 ($719.99 at Amazon Marketplace) (which we liked) to the low-cost Honor 6X. So its 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras are practically expected.

On paper, the Honor 9 is a major upgrade to last year's highly-rated Honor 8 ($349.00 at Amazon.com) across the board.

The Honor 9's specs include:

  • 5.15-inch screen with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
  • 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras
  • 8-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Huawei's Kirin 960 processor (the same one on the P10)
  • 64GB, 128GB storage options
  • 6GB RAM
  • 3,200mAh battery
  • Android software
  • Huawei Pay (NFC mobile payments software)

Announced first for China, we don't have a pricing or availability forecast for other regions just yet, but we do know there's a follow-up event in Berlin on June 27. I'd expect to see the phone start selling in Europe and other countries a little after that.

According to GSM Arena, the Honor 9 will come in gold, gray and blue. The 64GB model will cost CNY 2,700 (converts to $397/£314/AU$527) with the 128GB variant coming in at CNY 3,000 (converts to $441/£349/AU$586).

