Huawei, the world's third-largest phone-maker, gives its Honor brand a refresh with the Honor 9, in the hopes of proving once again that a midrange phone can handle modern features like a dual camera setup.
In fact, the Honor 9 continues Huawei's push in dual-camera technology across all its phone levels, from the most premium Huawei P10 ($719.99 at Amazon Marketplace) (which we liked) to the low-cost Honor 6X. So its 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras are practically expected.
On paper, the Honor 9 is a major upgrade to last year's highly-rated Honor 8 ($349.00 at Amazon.com) across the board.
The Honor 9's specs include:
- 5.15-inch screen with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
- 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras
- 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Huawei's Kirin 960 processor (the same one on the P10)
- 64GB, 128GB storage options
- 6GB RAM
- 3,200mAh battery
- Android software
- Huawei Pay (NFC mobile payments software)
Announced first for China, we don't have a pricing or availability forecast for other regions just yet, but we do know there's a follow-up event in Berlin on June 27. I'd expect to see the phone start selling in Europe and other countries a little after that.
According to GSM Arena, the Honor 9 will come in gold, gray and blue. The 64GB model will cost CNY 2,700 (converts to $397/£314/AU$527) with the 128GB variant coming in at CNY 3,000 (converts to $441/£349/AU$586).