Huawei

Huawei, the world's third-largest phone-maker, gives its Honor brand a refresh with the Honor 9, in the hopes of proving once again that a midrange phone can handle modern features like a dual camera setup.

In fact, the Honor 9 continues Huawei's push in dual-camera technology across all its phone levels, from the most premium Huawei P10 ($719.99 at Amazon Marketplace) (which we liked) to the low-cost Honor 6X. So its 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras are practically expected.

On paper, the Honor 9 is a major upgrade to last year's highly-rated Honor 8 ($349.00 at Amazon.com) across the board.

The Honor 9's specs include:

5.15-inch screen with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution



20-megapixel and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras



8-megapixel front-facing camera



Huawei's Kirin 960 processor (the same one on the P10)



64GB, 128GB storage options



6GB RAM



3,200mAh battery



Android software



Huawei Pay (NFC mobile payments software)

Announced first for China, we don't have a pricing or availability forecast for other regions just yet, but we do know there's a follow-up event in Berlin on June 27. I'd expect to see the phone start selling in Europe and other countries a little after that.

According to GSM Arena, the Honor 9 will come in gold, gray and blue. The 64GB model will cost CNY 2,700 (converts to $397/£314/AU$527) with the 128GB variant coming in at CNY 3,000 (converts to $441/£349/AU$586).