Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Phones

Honor 9 Lite: Four cameras and luxe design impress us so far

So far, the Honor 9 Lite seems to be plagued by few of the compromises you'd usually get when buying a budget phone. It looks good, it's got plenty of power, and a big screen. It even goes a step beyond with a total of four cameras to capture the moment.

That's a whole lot of phone and at only £200, it's unquestionably affordable. There's no official word from Honor yet about if or when the phone will hit the US and Australia, but for reference, that price converts to $280 and AU$353, respectively.

The design is probably my favourite thing about the phone. Its deep blue colour is a signature hue of almost all of Honor's phones, but it sets it apart from the typical grey or black phones you'll often find at this price. The back is covered in a sheet of shiny glass, giving it a much more premium aesthetic than you might expect for the low price. Admittedly, that glass is a total fingerprint magnet, and it might make it more susceptible to breaking if dropped, but that may be a worthwhile tradeoff if you want a great-looking handset.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Phones

Oppo R11s

Oppo R11s

One of China's biggest phone makers launch a new phone, and it's loaded with an iOS-ish operating system and new...

Huawei Honor 7X

Huawei Honor 7X

The Honor 7X comes with a massive screen and charges little for it.

Vivo X20 Plus UD

Vivo X20 Plus UD

The Vivo X20 Plus UD's world-first tech is headed for its home market of China.

Huawei Honor View 10

Huawei Honor View 10

The Honor View 10 costs a lot more than its recent sibling the 7X, but on paper it's not much of an upgrade.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

Motorola Moto E4 Plus

5,000mAh means serious battery business.

Motorola Moto C Plus

Motorola Moto C Plus

The more advanced of Motorola's extremely affordable C phones has a more powerful camera and better screen.

Motorola Moto C

Motorola Moto C

The phones come with Android 7 Nougat and have a 2-megapixel camera with a selfie flash.

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

But with their low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processors, the ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro phones don't offer much...

Huawei Honor 6A

Huawei Honor 6A

The 5-inch phone has a metal body, octa-core processor and a 13-megapixel camera.

Sony Xperia XZ1

Sony Xperia XZ1

Both phones let you 3D scan your friend's face to set as your wallpaper or print into figurines.

Asus ZenFone 4

Asus ZenFone 4

Never having heard of the word overkill, the Taiwanese company debuts phones with dual-cameras either in front...