Huawei's Honor 8 Lite skips the dual camera

Enlarge Image Suomimobiili

Huawei is making quite the name for itself bringing dual-camera arrays to phones in both its Huawei and Honor lines, but not this time.

The Huawei Honor 8 Lite went on preorder earlier this week for a couple countries in Europe with just one camera, a 12-megapixel shooter, not two like the original Honor 8, or even the Honor 6X introduced in January.

Doubling up on cameras can help photos achieve clarity and depth, even on a relatively inexpensive phone.

So what's the trade-off? Apart from some extra camera tricks, the Honor 8 Lite has slightly stepped-down specs and a lower price to match.

Hardware specs:

5.2-inch display with 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution

Android 7.0 Nougat software

12-megapixel camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

Huawei octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor

16GB internal storage, plus microSD card slot

3GB RAM

3,000mAh battery

It'll cost about €269, which roughly translates to $290, £232 and AU$378. The Honor 8 Lite starts selling February 14 in countries like Finland and Sweden, and will roll out to others from there.