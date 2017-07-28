Huawei's Honor 6A wants to be your wallet's best friend

Huawei

Samsung's Galaxy S8 ($669.88 at Amazon Marketplace) a bit too much for your wallet? Cast your eyes on Huawei Honor's new 6A.

This 5-inch Android phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a capacious 3,010mAh battery. That's all wrapped up inside a metal body. Of course it makes some sacrifices to make to bring that price down: The display has only a 720-pixel resolution, so don't expect high-res images to pop like they do on higher end phones.

There's only 16GB of storage too, which you'll blow through pretty quickly. But you can at least expand that with microSD cards up to 128GB in size.

In the UK (where it's sold only as the Honor 6A) it's available to preorder for an affordable £150. There's stiff competition at the sub-£200 price bracket however -- most notably from the Nokia 5, which has many of the same key specs but adds a fingerprint scanner into the mix.

Global availability is yet to be announced.

Honor 6A key specs: