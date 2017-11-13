HTC

HTC's finally released a wireless VR headset, which means you'll be soon be able to experience VR anywhere, even on a plane.

The new tangle-free Focus packs its own Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, uses a high-resolution AMOLED display and claims to offer "6-degrees-of freedom" (6DoF) tracking, so you don't need to set up sensors when using the headset. Despite this, HTC says it'll still offer similar features to the higher-end Vive ($599.00 at Amazon.com).

Other features include the ability to link with other HTC headsets for social interaction, according to an Engadget report. That could be a really cool feature, allowing for interactive multiplayer games or even making remote meetings more real.

The announcement, made today at HTC's Developer Conference in Beijing, was scant on details related to pricing and availability. Meanwhile, the similarly wireless Oculus Go, which was announced by Facebook last month, will be available early next year for $199 (converts to roughly £150 or AU$255).

Given the Oculus Go's relatively affordable pricing, HTC will likely have to figure out a strategy to compete. That's not a guarantee for inexpensive pricing though, as while the Go is aimed at a more mobile experience, the Focus' apparently high-end VR platform will likely come with a cost.

Quick specs: