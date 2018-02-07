The Good Beautifully designed and lightweight, the HP Spectre x360 13 has a great keyboard and trackpad, a sharp HD display and an above-average sound system. Battery life with this display is great, and its performance top notch.
The Bad The system runs a little hot and the newly added fingerprint sensor is in an awkward location.
The Bottom Line The HP Spectre x360 13 remains a great little convertible laptop, and now it's faster with great battery life.
|
Compare
|HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2017)
|HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2017)
|HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2
|Apple MacBook (2017)
|Apple MacBook Air (2017)
|Price
|$1,140 Amazon.com
|$1,000 HP
|$1,967 Amazon.com
|$1,519 B&H Photo-Video
|$929 B&H Photo-Video
|Design
|Features
|Performance
|Battery
HP's tiny 2-in-1 ain't perfect -- but it's getting close
Cheaper, lighter and faster than a 13-inch MacBook Pro, with a longer-living battery and tons more features, the HP Spectre x360 13 continues to wow me. It has some advantages over its closer Windows competitors as well. The screen of HP's stylish convertible flips out of the standard clamshell orientation into a "tent" for presentations, and it stands on its keyboard or flips all the way around to work as a tablet. This laptop retains the terrific design of its predecessors and improves on the basics.
The update to Intel's eighth-generation Core i-series processors has boosted its battery life to a whopping 13-plus hours on our tests. Coupled with that processor's jump to four cores from two, it performs significantly better than previous models for operations that use the processor. As more laptops adopt the newer processors its lead will diminish, of course. For instance, it slightly lags behind the also-excellent Lenovo Yoga 920 in almost all performance areas, except for battery life.
Its price is pretty reasonable for what you get. While HP sells this $1,250 model on its site, as far as I can tell you can configure the lowest-end model and get it for $1,100, just without the web cam. That's something to consider if you're budget constrained. You can get it in the new Pale Rose Gold (pink) as well as the traditional Dark Ash Silver (copper and brown) or just plan old Natural Silver; you pay $10 extra for the two more exotic models, as well as a bizarre extra $1 for your CPU choice in the Rose Gold.
Cloud gaming inches forward but the roadblocks remain
CES 2018 saw some loud activity around cloud gaming thanks to Nvidia and others, but we've been down this road before.
Windows Mixed Reality headset prices cut in half on Amazon
If $200 is your sweet spot for a VR headset and controllers, now's your chance.
Laptop team-ups power new PCs at CES 2018
Whether it was Intel and AMD, laptop bodies and smartphone brains, or Alexa and everyone, the story of new computers at CES was a tale of team-ups.
PC-phone convergence is happening, but not how you think
Instead of phones becoming more multifunctional and replacing laptops, new computers at CES 2018 are embracing the best phone features.
GeForce Now, aka 'a dirt-cheap $200 laptop can now play games'
PUBG, Rainbow Six: Siege and more -- these laptops couldn't possibly run these games. Until they could.
HP preps Game Stream, its own cloud gaming service
At CES 2018, it seems like everyone's getting into the cloud gaming game.
Intel and AMD ally to shrink your next gaming laptop. A lot.
At CES 2018, Intel revealed the details about the two companies' Core-Radeon mashup, which seemingly crams more muscle into less space with lower power requirements.
Get an Acer Swift 3 ultraportable for $419.99
Slim, sexy and packed with features, the Swift 3 has never been cheaper. Plus: three bonus deals, including a $10 Bluetooth speaker!
CES 2018 PC preview: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets
From hybrid designs to hybrid components, everyone is taking an expansive view of what makes a PC.
25 best battery life laptops for 2017
If you're shopping for a holiday laptop or hybrid, these are the models that offer the longest battery life.
Microsoft Black Friday deals: Save on Xbox, Surface and laptops
Microsoft hardware comes with steep discounts this Black Friday. Get a $190 Xbox One S, save up to $330 on a Surface bundle, or choose from other sweet laptop deals at the Microsoft Store.
AMD Ryzen processors want to power your next skinny laptop
AMD's Ryzen 5 and 7 mobile chips, based on its Zen processing and Vega GPU cores, will arrive first in ultrathin models from HP, Lenovo and Acer.