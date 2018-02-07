HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2017)

Laptops
$1,140

The Good Beautifully designed and lightweight, the HP Spectre x360 13 has a great keyboard and trackpad, a sharp HD display and an above-average sound system. Battery life with this display is great, and its performance top notch.

The Bad The system runs a little hot and the newly added fingerprint sensor is in an awkward location.

The Bottom Line The HP Spectre x360 13 remains a great little convertible laptop, and now it's faster with great battery life.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 9.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 9.0
8.6 Overall

Review

HP's tiny 2-in-1 ain't perfect -- but it's getting close

Cheaper, lighter and faster than a 13-inch MacBook Pro, with a longer-living battery and tons more features, the HP Spectre x360 13 continues to wow me. It has some advantages over its closer Windows competitors as well. The screen of HP's stylish convertible flips out of the standard clamshell orientation into a "tent" for presentations, and it stands on its keyboard or flips all the way around to work as a tablet. This laptop retains the terrific design of its predecessors and improves on the basics. 

The update to Intel's eighth-generation Core i-series processors has boosted its battery life to a whopping 13-plus hours on our tests. Coupled with that processor's jump to four cores from two, it performs significantly better than previous models for operations that use the processor. As more laptops adopt the newer processors its lead will diminish, of course. For instance, it slightly lags behind the also-excellent Lenovo Yoga 920 in almost all performance areas, except for battery life.

All that and value, too

Its price is pretty reasonable for what you get. While HP sells this $1,250 model on its site, as far as I can tell you can configure the lowest-end model and get it for $1,100, just without the web cam. That's something to consider if you're budget constrained. You can get it in the new Pale Rose Gold (pink) as well as the traditional Dark Ash Silver (copper and brown) or just plan old Natural Silver; you pay $10 extra for the two more exotic models, as well as a bizarre extra $1 for your CPU choice in the Rose Gold. 

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • Brand HP
  • Type Core i7
  • Installed Size 8 GB
  • Edition Windows 10 Home
  • Capacity 256 GB
  • Diagonal Size 13.3 in
model HP Spectre x360 13-ae011dx - 13.3" - Core i7 8550U - 8 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD - US

