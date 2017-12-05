Sarah Tew/CNET

HP's Envy X2 for 2017 -- along with the Asus NovaGo -- is a tablet/laptop hybrid designed for up to 20 hours of battery life. The point? You can leave your charger at home.

HP

Long battery life isn't the only benefit of what's being called an always-connected PC. The screen is instantly on as well, and you never dip into hibernation mode. The device is light, and it's compatible with Gigabit LTE. You can unlock it with your eyes and use the Cortana voice assistant.

If that sounds a little bit like using your smartphone, you're on the right track. The Envy X2 is one of the first of a category of laptop to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip for Windows PCs. That's the same chip in phones like Samsung' Galaxy S8 and LG's V30.

We've seen mobile chips merge with PCs before, in the Windows RT platform used on Microsoft Surface tablets in the past. Multiple drawbacks kept that "lighter" software from catching on. Qualcomm and Microsoft together hope that this family of thin, light, Windows 10 device will reverse those fortunes.

We don't have pricing yet, but we're told that the devices will cost between $600 and $800, plus your monthly LTE cost. We also expect to see more devices like this launch at CES 2018 next month.

HP Envy X2 (2017) specs