Honeywell teased an upcoming security system in mid-October. The thermostat giant Wednesday shared more details about its US-only Smart Home Security System. Available starting Wednesday through Indiegogo, the do-it-yourself kit will make its way to retail in early 2018.

Here's the gist. The Smart Home Security System is a scalable (and largely indoor) DIY home security system. The Camera Base Station acts as the system's central hub. It's outfitted with 1080p high-definition livestreaming, a 145-degree viewing angle and free 24-hour cloud storage (this will jump up to three days during a future update).

The system also comes with a variety of optional accessories, including door and window sensors, key fobs, motion sensors and indoor or outdoor MotionViewers -- cameras with integrated motion sensors.

Here's a list of the products available with the system and their retail prices:

Starter Kit (Camera Base Station, 2 Access Sensors, Key Fob) -- $500

Camera Base Station -- $400

Door and Window Access Sensors -- $40

Key Fob -- $30

Motion Sensor -- $50

Indoor MotionViewer -- $80

Outdoor MotionViewer -- $170

Note: Honeywell says Indiegogo backers will get a discount through Dec. 16, but haven't yet shared how much.

Honeywell is just one of a number of companies introducing DIY home security systems. Nest, Ring, Wink and SmartThings have all announced new systems within the last two months. At $500, Honeywell's Starter Kit is priced to compete with the $499 Nest Secure alarm system and the $550 SmartThings Starter Kit. Both the Ring and the Wink starter kits cost $199.

In addition to offering a bunch of optional accessories, Honeywell's Smart Home Security System will also come with geofencing, scenes and Amazon Alexa voice control built into the Camera Base Station. So, like the Alexa-enabled Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat, Honeywell's camera is an Alexa speaker.

This system will also support facial recognition, thanks to a customizable database of friends, family and other folks who regularly visit your house. Honeywell says "audio analytics" are in the works as well, so the system should eventually be able to distinguish between your smoke detector and your dog barking to alert you accordingly.

As always, please note that CNET's reporting on crowdfunding campaigns is not an endorsement of the project or its creators. Before contributing to any campaign, read the crowdfunding site's policies -- in this case, Indiegogo -- to find out your rights (and refund policies, or the lack thereof) before and after a campaign ends.