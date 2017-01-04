Scott Stein/CNET

A weirdly-patterned cube that looks suspiciously like the Hellraiser puzzle box becomes a delightful little miniature city, once I put my headset on. Or, Pac-Man. Or a Super Mario coin block. Or a Minecraft-like cube of pixelated animals and fields.

Merge VR launched its affordable VR headset last year, which slips onto most iPhones and Android phones. Holo Cube is a novelty extra, a foam block. But, because Merge VR allows your phone's camera to pass through the other side, the Holocube also becomes a little augmented toy.

Holo Cube can be used with or without a VR headset, using Merge's app. It's coming out sometime around summer for $20. And it's silly...but it's also pretty cute. And it shows that AR games and toys can be achieved with your own phone in your pocket, too.

To be clear: Holo Cube isn't doing anything that things like the Nintendo 3DS did years ago with specially marker-coded AR cards. But at least it looks cool on a desk.