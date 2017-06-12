Hive's Welcome Home Standard ZigBee automation kit includes a thermostat, two smart plugs, two door sensors, one motion sensor, four LED bulbs and a hub. Set schedules, create custom automations and opt in to alerts in the responsive and smartly designed Hive app. Enlist your voice platform of choice -- Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant -- to control your devices without ever picking up your phone.

It sounds pretty good, right? Not so fast.

Hive, like ADT, Vivint and other professional companies, locks you into a multiyear contract. In Hive's case, it's two years, or 24 months of required $25 monthly payments. (The Welcome Home Standard Plan is US-only; Hive is based in the UK, where a Welcome Home plan costs £5.99 per month. Hive's services don't appear to be available in Australia.) There is no upfront cost for the hardware, but the total cost after two years comes to $600 for the Standard kit I tested -- and even more if you use Hive for longer than two years.

Weirdly, Hive isn't a professional system -- it's strictly do-it-yourself and self-monitored. So, unlike ADT and others, you won't get free installation, professional monitoring or any other advanced features for your money.

Given that I could piece together my own DIY system for less, I'm really not sure why I (or anyone else) would buy Hive's otherwise impressive automation kit.

Is Hive's Welcome Home Standard a good value?

Spoiler alert: Not really. Here's a quick comparison with some other DIY automation and security systems.

Wink

WINK GRAND TOTAL: $457

Samsung SmartThings

1x hub: SmartThings



1 x thermostat: Ecobee3 Lite, $169



2 x smart plugs: SmartThings Outlet, $36 x 2 = $72 total



2 x door sensors: Ecolink Intelligent Door Sensor, $25 x 2 = $50



1 x motion sensor: SmartThings Motion Sensor: $40



4 x LEDs: Cree Connected LED bulbs $15 x 4 = $60



SMARTTHINGS GRAND TOTAL: $490