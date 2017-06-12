Hive Welcome Home Standard review:

You'll pay a price for Hive's smart home automation system

Reviewed:
Hive Welcome Home Standard

The Good Hive's Welcome Home Standard automation kit is very easy to install and use, thanks to its well-designed app.

The Bad While there's no upfront cost, you have to pay a $25 contract-based monthly fee to use Hive.

The Bottom Line The Hive Welcome Home Standard system is solid, but its odd pricing system hurts its overall appeal.

Hive's Welcome Home Standard ZigBee automation kit includes a thermostat, two smart plugs, two door sensors, one motion sensor, four LED bulbs and a hub. Set schedules, create custom automations and opt in to alerts in the responsive and smartly designed Hive app. Enlist your voice platform of choice -- Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant -- to control your devices without ever picking up your phone. 

It sounds pretty good, right? Not so fast.

Hive, like ADT, Vivint and other professional companies, locks you into a multiyear contract. In Hive's case, it's two years, or 24 months of required $25 monthly payments. (The Welcome Home Standard Plan is US-only; Hive is based in the UK, where a Welcome Home plan costs £5.99 per month. Hive's services don't appear to be available in Australia.) There is no upfront cost for the hardware, but the total cost after two years comes to $600 for the Standard kit I tested -- and even more if you use Hive for longer than two years. 

Weirdly, Hive isn't a professional system -- it's strictly do-it-yourself and self-monitored. So, unlike ADT and others, you won't get free installation, professional monitoring or any other advanced features for your money. 

Given that I could piece together my own DIY system for less, I'm really not sure why I (or anyone else) would buy Hive's otherwise impressive automation kit. 

Hive's home automation system is smart, but pricey

Is Hive's Welcome Home Standard a good value?

Spoiler alert: Not really. Here's a quick comparison with some other DIY automation and security systems. 

Wink

WINK GRAND TOTAL: $457

Samsung SmartThings

SMARTTHINGS GRAND TOTAL: $490

