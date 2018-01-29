Hive View Camera

The Good The Hive View indoor camera has a stylish design and good specs, including 1080p HD and live streaming.

The Bad While Hive does have third-party integration skills for some products, there aren't any third-party integrations for the Hive View camera.

The Bottom Line If you already have Hive products in your home, this camera is the one to buy. If you don't, consider your home's ecosystem before making a purchase.

  • Features 6.0
  • Usability 7.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 7.0
7.0 Overall

Hive&#x20;View&#x20;Camera
 Hive View Camera
Trendnet&#x20;TWC-L10&#x20;Indoor&#x20;HD&#x20;Wi-Fi&#x20;Light&#x20;Bulb&#x20;Surveillance&#x20;Camera
 Trendnet TWC-L10
Logitech&#x20;Circle&#x20;2&#x20;Security&#x20;Camera&#x20;&#x28;Wired&#x29;
 Logitech Circle 2
Nest&#x20;Cam&#x20;Outdoor
 Nest Cam Outdoor
Nest&#x20;Cam
 Nest Cam Indoor
Price $200 MSRP $100 Amazon.com $175 Amazon.com $140 Amazon.com $134 Amazon.com
6
7
8
8
8
7
7
7
7
9
8
6
7
8
8.5
7
6
8
9
9

Hive's new camera is stylish, no strings attached

Hive, a home automation company based in the UK and backed by British energy giant Centrica, built its business around smart home products sold in packs, with subscriptions for services like video storage. The Hive View camera is the company's latest product and first departure from the pack-based sales structure. Priced at $200 or £189 and available for purchase as a standalone product, the Hive View camera looks great and has more than a few interesting features, but not quite enough capability to recommend it over better cameras like those from Nest and Amazon.

Selling a product individually like this is a first for Hive. Could this indicate a shift in their sales strategy? I doubt it, but it's nice to see Hive giving consumers the option. The Hive View is currently only available in the USA, Canada, the UK and Italy, though for the curious in Australia, the $200 price converts to roughly AU$247.

Hive collaborated with Swiss designer Yves Béhar on the Hive View design, and it looks fantastic. The camera is available in two color schemes: black and brushed copper or white and champagne gold. A slim stand supports the camera's cube design with a magnet connecting the side of the camera to the base.

