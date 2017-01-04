Hisense challenges Vizio with budget TVs equipped for better picture quality

Hisense

You've probably never heard of Hisense TVs, but five years ago had you heard of Vizio?

Today Vizio is one of the top TV brands in the US, a position Chinese giant Hisense aspires to. The company is making another big push at CES this year by introducing a bunch of new TVs under its own brand and that of Sharp, which it acquired in 2015.

The Hisense TVs that have me most intrigued is the H8D series. Available in sizes from 50 to 86 inches, its pricing undercuts Vizio's M series, which earned CNET's Editors' Choice award, and offers my favorite picture-enhancing feature for LCD TVs: full-array local dimming. Hisense won't divulge how many dimming zones the TVs have, and they lack some of the M series extras (like Dolby Vision HDR and a free tablet), but the Hisense H8D still seems like a budget picture quality contender.

The company also announced a bunch of new TVs in other series, including more expensive models and a handful of Roku TVs, one of which seems pretty high-end (with Dolby Vision and local dimming in a 75-inch size). All can handle HDR10 sources, all but the entry-level series have wide color gamut (although Hisense didn't specify how wide) and most offer local dimming, either edge-lit or full-array. The sets branded "Sharp" are similar too; many offer full-array dimming for a relatively low price and the best uses quantum dots for improved color.

Here's the full rundown. You may also want to check out my writeup from October, although some of the details and TVs have changed since then.

Hisense 2017 TV lineup Model Size Price Available Key feature 43H7 43 inches $400 Spring 2017 4K with HDR 50H7 50 inches $500 Spring 2017 4K with HDR 55H7 55 inches $600 Spring 2017 4K with HDR 65H7 65 inches $900 Spring 2017 4K with HDR 50H8D 50 inches $550 Spring 2017 full-array local dimming 55H8D 55 inches $650 Spring 2017 full-array local dimming 65H8D 70 inches $1,000 Spring 2017 full-array local dimming 75H8D 75 inches $2,500 Spring 2017 full-array local dimming 86H8D 86 inches $6,000 Spring 2017 full-array local dimming 50H9D 50 inches $700 Spring 2017 edge-lit local dimming 55H9D 55 inches $850 Spring 2017 edge-lit local dimming 65H9D 65 inches $1,300 Spring 2017 edge-lit local dimming 75H10D 75 inches TBD Summer 2017 quantum dot, FALD

Hisense 2017 Roku TVs 75R8 75 inches TBD TBD local dimming, Dolby Vision 43R6 43 inches TBD TBD 4K with HDR 50R6 50 inches TBD TBD 4K with HDR 55R6 55 inches TBD TBD 4K with HDR 65R6 65 inches TBD TBD 4K with HDR