Hisense challenges Vizio with budget TVs equipped for better picture quality

You've probably never heard of Hisense TVs, but five years ago had you heard of Vizio?
Today Vizio is one of the top TV brands in the US, a position Chinese giant Hisense aspires to. The company is making another big push at CES this year by introducing a bunch of new TVs under its own brand and that of Sharp, which it acquired in 2015.
The Hisense TVs that have me most intrigued is the H8D series. Available in sizes from 50 to 86 inches, its pricing undercuts Vizio's M series, which earned CNET's Editors' Choice award, and offers my favorite picture-enhancing feature for LCD TVs: full-array local dimming. Hisense won't divulge how many dimming zones the TVs have, and they lack some of the M series extras (like Dolby Vision HDR and a free tablet), but the Hisense H8D still seems like a budget picture quality contender.
The company also announced a bunch of new TVs in other series, including more expensive models and a handful of Roku TVs, one of which seems pretty high-end (with Dolby Vision and local dimming in a 75-inch size). All can handle HDR10 sources, all but the entry-level series have wide color gamut (although Hisense didn't specify how wide) and most offer local dimming, either edge-lit or full-array. The sets branded "Sharp" are similar too; many offer full-array dimming for a relatively low price and the best uses quantum dots for improved color.
Here's the full rundown. You may also want to check out my writeup from October, although some of the details and TVs have changed since then.
Hisense 2017 TV lineup
|Model
|Size
|Price
|Available
|Key feature
|43H7
|43 inches
|$400
|Spring 2017
|4K with HDR
|50H7
|50 inches
|$500
|Spring 2017
|4K with HDR
|55H7
|55 inches
|$600
|Spring 2017
|4K with HDR
|65H7
|65 inches
|$900
|Spring 2017
|4K with HDR
|50H8D
|50 inches
|$550
|Spring 2017
|full-array local dimming
|55H8D
|55 inches
|$650
|Spring 2017
|full-array local dimming
|65H8D
|70 inches
|$1,000
|Spring 2017
|full-array local dimming
|75H8D
|75 inches
|$2,500
|Spring 2017
|full-array local dimming
|86H8D
|86 inches
|$6,000
|Spring 2017
|full-array local dimming
|50H9D
|50 inches
|$700
|Spring 2017
|edge-lit local dimming
|55H9D
|55 inches
|$850
|Spring 2017
|edge-lit local dimming
|65H9D
|65 inches
|$1,300
|Spring 2017
|edge-lit local dimming
|75H10D
|75 inches
|TBD
|Summer 2017
|quantum dot, FALD
Hisense 2017 Roku TVs
|75R8
|75 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|local dimming, Dolby Vision
|43R6
|43 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|50R6
|50 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|55R6
|55 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|65R6
|65 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|4K with HDR
Sharp 2017 TV lineup
|43P7000
|43 inches
|$450
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|50P7000
|50 inches
|$550
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|55P7000
|55 inches
|$650
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|65P7000
|65 inches
|$1,000
|TBD
|4K with HDR
|50P8000
|50 inches
|$750
|TBD
|full-array local dimming
|55P8000
|55 inches
|$850
|TBD
|full-array local dimming
|65P8000
|65 inches
|$2,000
|TBD
|full-array local dimming
|75P8000
|75 inches
|$2,700
|TBD
|full-array local dimming
|75P9000
|75 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|full-array local dimming
|75P9500
|75 inches
|TBD
|TBD
|quantum dot, full-array local dimming