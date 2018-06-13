Smart plugs make it simple to add regular devices to your smart home setup. Take your ordinary fan, lamp, coffee maker or nearly anything else you'd plug into a standard 120V wall outlet and plug it into a cloud-connected plug to make it into an automated, voice-controllable device.

The HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini two-pack will get you there for just $26. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands and includes scheduling and timer functions. It's not the smartest plug we've tested, and its construction leaves it feeling a little cheap, but if you're looking for a simple smart plug, HeyGo gets the job done affordably at just $13 per plug.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Setting up the HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug is quick and easy. Plug it into an outlet you'd like to smarten and download the app. Instructions for pairing the device with your Wi-Fi network are straightforward. Like the Gosund Mini Smart Plug and VIMVIP Wi-Fi Socket, the Smart Life app controls the Heygo Wi-Fi Smart Plug. Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa accounts link to the smart plug by logging into the Smart Life skill in the voice assistant's app.