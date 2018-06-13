CNET también está disponible en español.

HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini review: A budget-friendly Wi-Fi plug with simple smarts

By
Reviewed:

HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini

(Part #: HY02)
The Good These smart plugs are inexpensive and easy to install. They work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The Bad There’s no HomeKit compatibility or power monitoring and the plug's design can block other outlets.

The Bottom Line HeyGo's Wi-Fi Smart plug is a simple automating device. If you're looking for a base-model affordable smart plug, this one will get the job done.

6.2 Overall
  • Features 6.0
  • Usability 7.0
  • Design 5.0
  • Performance 7.0

Review Sections

Smart plugs make it simple to add regular devices to your smart home setup. Take your ordinary fan, lamp, coffee maker or nearly anything else you'd plug into a standard 120V wall outlet and plug it into a cloud-connected plug to make it into an automated, voice-controllable device. 

The HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini two-pack will get you there for just $26. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands and includes scheduling and timer functions. It's not the smartest plug we've tested, and its construction leaves it feeling a little cheap, but if you're looking for a simple smart plug, HeyGo gets the job done affordably at just $13 per plug.

smart-plug-roundup-5

The HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug design looks good, but doesn't save space. 

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Setting up the HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug is quick and easy. Plug it into an outlet you'd like to smarten and download the app. Instructions for pairing the device with your Wi-Fi network are straightforward. Like the Gosund Mini Smart Plug and VIMVIP Wi-Fi Socket, the Smart Life app controls the Heygo Wi-Fi Smart Plug. Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa accounts link to the smart plug by logging into the Smart Life skill in the voice assistant's app.

