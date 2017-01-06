Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

If you're a crappy cook, the Hello Egg might be the kitchen assistant to guide you pass burnt grilled cheese sandwiches.

Makers of this smart speaker-like gadget showed off the Hello Egg's skills, which include voice recognition and video projection, at CES in Las Vegas Thursday. The Hello Egg, which will cost $150 (about £120 or AU$205) when it's released later this year, is like an Amazon Echo designed just for your kitchen. It looks like the crystal ball the Wicked Witch of the West used to spy on Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz," with an eye that looks like an egg yolk that moves around the screen. You can ask your Hello Egg for a recipe, and it will project videos that how to complete each step. And, true to its name and egg-timer-like shape, it can act as your kitchen timer, too.

You can preorder a Hello Egg online. Its creators also plan to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the product in March.