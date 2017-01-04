Chris Monroe/CNET

How much do you love your kid? Would you drop $1,150 to give them a better night of sleep? Influential tech designer Yves Béhar and legendary doctor Harvey Karp (inventor of the Five S's for soothing infants) have teamed up to create a baby bed called the Happiest Baby Snoo -- and that's what it costs.

The Snoo bed is no standard sleeper, it's heavy duty. It takes two people to carry comfortably, and it looks great. All that is due to Behar's design, which eschews the gaudy colors and cheap plastic that adorn most baby-tech these days, and instead uses high quality woods, fabrics and metals.

The features, too, set Snoo apart from the competition. It will rock children and use white noise to soothe them, but how it does so is carefully calibrated to respond to the particular needs of the child. So the baby is sleeping, Snoo will emit a low frequency noise and rock more slowly. If the child begins to wake up and cry, the bed will rock more rapidly and raise the frequency of its noise emissions.

The bed also includes swaddling sacks that keep children on their backs during their first six months of life, and are made of mesh to keep them from overheating.

The concepts behind Snoo aren't new, but their execution could very well be more successful, given the minds and research behind the device. That said, the $1,150 price tag is simply an absurd prospect for most parents -- especially since the device will work for only six or seven months for many children.

I'm looking forward to testing out the Happiest Baby Snoo soon, but I'm looking forward even more to the price dropping so parents can do more than look on wistfully at one more device they won't buy for their kid.