Haier just made a five-door refrigerator

Manufacturers have spent the past few years competing to add more features to refrigerators, racing to include doors in doors, touchscreen controls and flexible cooling zones. Haier has entered the refrigerator arms race with the introduction of the F+, a five-door refrigerator the company debuted at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin.

The refrigerator will be available in select markets in Europe beginning in 2018. Haier hasn't released the cost of the refrigerator or confirmed whether there are any plans to bring the F+ to the US.

The F+ is designed in what Haier calls a tripod, with a four-door design on top of a single freezer compartment at the bottom. According to Haier, that compartment can freeze food to -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit) in 30 minutes.

