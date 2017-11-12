The $230 Guardzilla 360 indoor security camera sees everything in a room at the same time. Set it on a flat surface, plug it in, configure it using the free mobile app and suddenly you can view a live 360-degree video feed and watch saved 360-degree motion clips. Gone are the days of panning to capture activity or fighting against the limitations of a fixed-angle lens.

It's also a self-contained security system with an integrated siren, arm and disarm capabilities and optional professional monitoring.

The camera's ability to see 360 degrees is a big deal, but many folks use a livestreaming camera for a specific purpose -- to watch an entryway, to monitor a sleeping baby. They don't actually need to see every possible vantage point and likely won't want to spend more for that feature. The Guardzilla app is also in desperate need of a redesign. It's outdated, clunky and generally uncooperative.

The Guardzilla 360 is neat, but it's only worth the extra money if you really want to keep your eye on a large space with a single camera.

A new Guardzilla to watch over your house

Guardzilla's 360 security camera is a significant departure for the startup. Its two other cameras -- the Guardzilla All-In-One HD and the Guardzilla Outdoor HD -- each cost just $100 and have fewer options. The pricier 360 instead wants to be your all-in-one home security system, similar to the Piper NV, the Canary and the LG Smart Security system.

Here's how it compares with the competition:

Comparing all-in-one security devices

Guardzilla 360 LG Smart Security Piper NV Canary Price $230 $200 $280 $199 Color finish Black and gray Black Black, white Black, white Type Indoor only Indoor only Indoor only Indoor only Power source Adapter Adapter Adapter Adapter Resolution 1712p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD 1080p HD Field of view 360 degrees 130 degrees 180 degrees 147 degrees Livestreaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Siren 100-decibel 93-decibel 105-decibel 90-decibel Continuous recording No Yes No No Cloud storage Free 48-hour event-based clips (Optional: Pay $5 per month for 7- or 30-day clip storage for $5 or $9 per month; professional monitoring available for an additional fee) No free option. 7-day/30-day continuous cloud storage for $10/$30 per month; professional monitoring for $20 per month; 7-day/30-day continuous cloud storage and professional monitoring for $25/$40 per month Free event-based video history up to 100 clips Free 12-hour event-based video history up to five clips (Optional 14- or 31-day event-based video history for $4 or $10 per month) Local storage No No No No Mobile app Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Yes, Android and iPhone Web app No No No No Night vision Yes Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion Motion, tamper Motion, audio Motion Activity zones No No No No Two-way audio Yes Yes Yes Yes Third-party integrations Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Nest (SmartThings coming soon) Amazon Alexa, Built-in Z-Wave hub IFTTT, Built-in Z-Wave hub Google Assistant, Wink

The Guardzilla 360's free two-day stands out in the chart above, as well as its 360-degree field of view and variety of smart home integrations.