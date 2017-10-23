Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

DIY security camera maker Guardzilla today introduced a new indoor camera that wants to give you a complete view of what's happening in your home.

The Guardzilla 360 captures a continuous panoramic live video feed thanks to its 360-degree camera. That's unique for DIY home security cameras, most of which are either fixed-angle (usually capturing up to a 180-degree field of view) or pan-tilt-zoom-style, which might let you rotate the camera 360 degrees, but you can't view 360 degrees all at once. Instead, the Guardzilla app gives you free rein to pan around an entire room in real time (and in 1,712x1,712-pixel resolution) to see what's going on in day or night vision mode.

Unlike the startup's two existing cameras, which retail for just 100 bucks each, the $230 Guardzilla 360 is a premium all-in-one home security system. The 360 has all of the basics you'd expect from a standalone security device along with its panoramic video -- a motion sensor, free clip-based video storage, a 100-decibel siren, remote arming and disarming and geofencing capabilities.

Guardzilla also claims improved "full-duplex" two-way talk with its 360 cam thanks to an integrated microphone and speaker. Full-duplex means both sides can talk at the same time, rather than having to wait for the person on the other end to finish. The camera also works with Amazon and Google voice control speakers, as well as Nest, IFTTT and Samsung's SmartThings.

We haven't seen anything quite like the Guardzilla 360 camera, particularly for just $230. The closest competitor we've tested is the IC Real Tech Allie Home, a $600 360-degree DIY camera that works with a VR headset but offers no real home security benefits.

The Guarzilla 360 is available now in the United States at Target, Best Buy and other major retailers. I'll be testing it out over the next few days, so look for a full review soon. In the meantime, check out the below video of Guardzilla's inaugural product, the $100 indoor Guardzilla cam.