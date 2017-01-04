CES has seen its share of smart mirrors, and this year, it's Griffin Technology who's hoping the idea finally sticks.

Enlarge Image Griffin Technology

Their product is called, simply enough, the Connected Mirror, and it's a shiny, reflective surface that connects with your home Wi-Fi network in order to display the local time and weather and any missed notifications from your phone, as well as updates from any other Griffin gear under your roof (their catalog includes app-enabled phone chargers, a connected coffeemaker, and even a Bluetooth toaster).

Those updates will appear whenever you touch the mirror's capacitive surface, then disappear when you're done with them. You can also use Griffin's app to connect with the mirror in order to choose the information you want it to display.

None of that will come cheap, though. When it arrives at the end of 2017, Griffin's Connected Mirror will cost you a cool $1,000 (about £810 or AU$1,390, converted roughly). At that price -- and without any notable third-party integrations to get people who've already bought into the smart home excited about it -- it's hard to see this as more than a luxury niche product.

Still, this isn't the only smart mirror we've seen at CES this year, so perhaps this is an untapped category that's ready to emerge. We'll keep our eyes on it.