Gourmia's Cool-Cooker chills, heats meals to match your schedule
The Gourmia 11-in-1 Cool-Cooker isn't your average multicooker. It doesn't just heat or sear food -- the Cool-Cooker can also keep items chilled (as you might have guessed from its name) until you're ready for them to cook.
A prototype of the internet-connected appliance was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago. Gourmia has yet to set a price for the Cool-Cooker, but the company expects to start shipping the product in the last quarter of the year.
Assuming its properly prepped and programmed, the multicooker will begin heating its contents at the time you choose, Gourmia says. That means you can put ingredients in the Cool-Cooker in the morning, and they will be refrigerated inside until you're ready for it to start cooking. So if your favorite soup recipe only needs to cook for an hour before dinner time rather than all day, you can throw everything in the Cool-Cooker in the morning without worrying about your food spoiling.
HGTV addicts, rejoice: We're going to a home and housewares show
At the International Home + Housewares Show, which starts Saturday in Chicago, we expect to see a lot of new gadgets and appliances that could make your home life easier -- or at least more interesting.
Gourmia multicooker will have Google Assistant built right in
The Gourmia GKM9000 kitchen machine will include the voice-activated assistant, the company announced at the CES tech show.
Accept your fate: You can't escape the smart home
Analysis: The long-predicted connected home of the future finally felt ubiquitous at CES 2017. The good news? You may actually love it.
Want a smart countertop appliance? Read this first.
Small appliance manufacturers have eagerly added connected technology to their products, from kitchen scales to multicookers, to help make you a better cook. But are these appliances ready to call your kitchen home?
The Instant Pot Max cooks faster thanks to higher pressure. It also sports slick touchscreen controls.
This fully loaded bedside table lulls you to sleep while it recharges your phone and other mobile gear.
You put the BoxLock on a container where delivery people stow your stuff. Only you and the deliverer can open the...
You can use it to distill water, or hop oils or whatever other completely legal things come to mind.
The Lenovo Smart Display fits Google Assistant into an Echo Show competitor.
Stratio's LinkSquare is a pocket spectrometer that scans objects to try to verify their identity, detect freshness...
The upcoming Blink Video Doorbell will cost just $99 -- if you already have a Blink Sync Module.
The Nokia Sleep pad goes under your mattress and tells you about your slumber.
The Brewie+ promises improved efficiency and more recipe storage to help make your brew day easier.
This kitchen gadget uses water to cool and cook meals that you assemble or order online.
Honeywell's Smart Home Security System hits Indiegogo today, and it looks kind of awesome.