Gourmia's Cool-Cooker chills, heats meals to match your schedule

The Gourmia 11-in-1 Cool-Cooker isn't your average multicooker. It doesn't just heat or sear food -- the Cool-Cooker can also keep items chilled (as you might have guessed from its name) until you're ready for them to cook.

A prototype of the internet-connected appliance was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago. Gourmia has yet to set a price for the Cool-Cooker, but the company expects to start shipping the product in the last quarter of the year.

Assuming its properly prepped and programmed, the multicooker will begin heating its contents at the time you choose, Gourmia says. That means you can put ingredients in the Cool-Cooker in the morning, and they will be refrigerated inside until you're ready for it to start cooking. So if your favorite soup recipe only needs to cook for an hour before dinner time rather than all day, you can throw everything in the Cool-Cooker in the morning without worrying about your food spoiling.