Gourmia Cold-Cooker

Preview Videos / Photos Latest Upcoming
Filed under Smart Home

Gourmia's Cool-Cooker chills, heats meals to match your schedule

Brian Bennett

The Gourmia 11-in-1 Cool-Cooker isn't your average multicooker. It doesn't just heat or sear food -- the Cool-Cooker can also keep items chilled (as you might have guessed from its name) until you're ready for them to cook. 

A prototype of the internet-connected appliance was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago. Gourmia has yet to set a price for the Cool-Cooker, but the company expects to start shipping the product in the last quarter of the year.

Assuming its properly prepped and programmed, the multicooker will begin heating its contents at the time you choose, Gourmia says. That means you can put ingredients in the Cool-Cooker in the morning, and they will be refrigerated inside until you're ready for it to start cooking. So if your favorite soup recipe only needs to cook for an hour before dinner time rather than all day, you can throw everything in the Cool-Cooker in the morning without worrying about your food spoiling. 

Continue Reading

Latest News

Upcoming Smart Home

Instant Pot Max

Instant Pot Max

The Instant Pot Max cooks faster thanks to higher pressure. It also sports slick touchscreen controls.

Storebound Sobro Side Table

Storebound Sobro Side Table

This fully loaded bedside table lulls you to sleep while it recharges your phone and other mobile gear.

BoxLock

BoxLock

You put the BoxLock on a container where delivery people stow your stuff. Only you and the deliverer can open the...

PicoBrew PicoStill

PicoBrew PicoStill

You can use it to distill water, or hop oils or whatever other completely legal things come to mind.

Lenovo Smart Display

Lenovo Smart Display

The Lenovo Smart Display fits Google Assistant into an Echo Show competitor.

Stratio LinkSquare

Stratio LinkSquare

Stratio's LinkSquare is a pocket spectrometer that scans objects to try to verify their identity, detect freshness...

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell

The upcoming Blink Video Doorbell will cost just $99 -- if you already have a Blink Sync Module.

Nokia Sleep

Nokia Sleep

The Nokia Sleep pad goes under your mattress and tells you about your slumber.

Brewie+

Brewie+

The Brewie+ promises improved efficiency and more recipe storage to help make your brew day easier.

Suvie Kitchen Robot

Suvie Kitchen Robot

This kitchen gadget uses water to cool and cook meals that you assemble or order online.

Honeywell Smart Home Security System

Honeywell Smart Home Security System

Honeywell's Smart Home Security System hits Indiegogo today, and it looks kind of awesome.