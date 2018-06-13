At just $13, the Gosund Mini Smart Plug is about as cheap as smart plugs come. The simple, circular design looks great and offers an easy way to automate any household device that gets its power from a standard wall 120V outlet. All the same, I can't recommend it as my top smart plug pick, since it doesn't have as many features as models like the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug and the Eufy Smart Plug Mini, neither of which costs too much more. Still, Gosund works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa to deliver basic smarts at a low price, so if you just need something simple in a pinch, it'll do the trick.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The circular design of the Gosund Mini Smart Plug is appealing, but it doesn't save as much space as some rectangular models, and might block the adjacent outlet depending on the size of the neighboring plug.

Setting it up was easy enough, though the app and product names get a bit confusing. Gosund uses a third-party app called Smart Life. This app controls Gosund's plug as well as plugs from other brands including the HeyGo Wi-Fi Smart Plug and VIMVIP Wi-Fi Socket ($40.00 at Amazon.com). The Smart Life app is how you'll link your plug to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands, but it doesn't work with Siri. If you need HomeKit compatibility, Gosund's smart plug isn't for you.

Once your accounts are all linked, voice commands work well and you can nickname and rename devices to suit your needs. The Smart Life app includes options for scheduling and timer functions, but not much else. You can create scenes to turn the plug on or off based on parameters like sunrise and sunset and local weather conditions. That's a nice option, but what would make this plug so much more useful are features like power monitoring and away modes (two things I really liked about competing smart plugs from TP-Link and Eufy).

If you're looking for a budget smart plug that simply turns devices on and off with Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands, the Gosund Mini Smart Plug will do that, but even at the low price of $13, it feels too bare-bones to really recommend. If you can, I'd spend just a little more on the Eufy Smart Plug Mini to get a better mix of features, including power monitoring and away modes.