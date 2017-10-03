Google Pixel 2 XL: What we know so far

The Pixel 2 XL (and the smaller Pixel 2) are expected to be unveiled at Google's big event on October 4 in San Francisco.
Here's a roundup of the most recent leaks as we approach the big unveiling:
Google Pixel 2 XL rumored to come a month after the Pixel 2
People who want the bigger second-gen Pixel may have to wait until Nov. 15, according to a report.
Google Pixel 2 XL leak could show flagship phone's front face
Leakster Evan Blass shows curvy corners and home screen notifications that could appear on Google's flagship phone two days before its debut.
Pixel 2 XL could start at $850 and come in black-and-white
And look like a tuxedo, according to a new rumor.
