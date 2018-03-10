The Gogogate2 makes garage management easy

When it comes to smartening you garage door, there are two basic options: Replace your garage door opener, motor and all, with a smart model, or add a smart garage door controller accessory. If you're going the add-on accessory route, I'd recommend the reasonably priced $119 Gogogate2 for its camera integrations, user management and customizable smarts.

You can purchase the Gogogate2 individually for $119 or as part of a kit. The $139 Gogogate2 Kit For Garage includes the Gogogate2 and a tilt sensor that attaches to your garage door. There's also the $219 Ultimate Garage Kit that adds an iSmartGate IP camera to the tilt sensor and the Gogogate2 device for live images of your space.

Installation

Setting up the Gogogate2 involves connecting the device to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, pairing it with the sensor and registering it in the app. Gogogate's online instructions walked me through the somewhat tedious setup well enough. Once the tilt sensor was paired with the device, registering everything in the app was a longer process than any other controller I've tested, but nothing about it was particularly confusing. Installing the Gogogate2 takes just a few minutes and a screwdriver. The Gogogate2 connects to your garage door either by wiring into the push button on the wall of your garage that traditionally controls the garage door opener or by wiring directly into the opener itself.