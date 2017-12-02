GE's $799 GTW750CSLWS top-load washing machine is very similar to the brand's $699 GTW685BSLWS model -- with some key exceptions.

The pricier GTW750CSLWS has a built-in Wi-Fi module, so you don't have to buy the separate $49 ConnectPlus accessory to use the GE laundry app, Amazon and Google voice assistants or IFTTT. It also comes with a detergent reservoir to autodispense soap as needed, as well as a dedicated "Water Station" faucet to wash tough stains before a cleaning cycle with a water/soap mix. But the GTW750CSLWS' stain removal score was average, whereas the more-affordable GTW685BSLWS excelled.

The GE GTW750CSLWS washer is a solid choice, but only if you'll make use of its smart integrations, the detergent reservoir and the faucet. If not, consider GE's better-performing GTW685BSLWS instead -- or Kenmore's 26132 (currently on sale at a good price at Sears).

Getting to know GE's GTW750CSLWS

The GE GTW750CSLWS comes in a white or a gray finish (which costs $899). The washer looks nice in white, but it doesn't offer anything particularly unique or innovative in terms of design. It has a see-through lid so you can check on your clothes midcycle, and a light gray display panel to give it a slightly more premium look.

I like that GE made use of most of the display here, with power and start/pause buttons on the left, a dial for selecting among the 14 available cycles in the middle, and additional settings on the right side. The $899 Maytag MVWB765FW only makes use of half of its display, causing it to look cluttered. The GTW750CSLWS' digital screen is a good size, too -- about 3.25 inches diagonally -- but it's difficult to read how much time is left in a cycle at certain angles.

Special settings, such as the Water Station faucet and the Smart Dispense self-dispensing detergent reservoir, are easy to use. "Water Station" is a cycle option at the bottom of the dial; simply select it, chose whether you want to use soap and water or just water and press the start button. Use this option to hand wash or presoak clothes (or a particularly stubborn stain).

Smart Dispense is similarly easy. Select among the off, auto, small, medium and large settings in the top right corner of the display and add liquid detergent to the reservoir on the front left side of the washer drum. The reservoir can hold up to 75 ounces of soap; GE's user manual says that's good for roughly 50 "average laundry loads."

Take a look at how the GTW750CSLWS compares to GE's own GTW685BSLWS, the Kenmore 26132 and the $899 Samsung WA52M7750AW: