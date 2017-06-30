GE GDF520PGJ review:

Reviewed:
The Good The GE GDF520PGJWW offers surprisingly good drying power and competent cleaning at a budget-friendly price.

The Bad It doesn’t have much in the way of design or features, and it missed spots on silverware and dishes on the upper rack in our tests.

The Bottom Line If you scrape your dishes and like them dry when the cycle ends, the GDF520PGJWW offers a fine way to save money on a dishwasher that will get the job done.

7.0 Overall
  Performance 7.0
  Features 7.0
  Usability 8.0
  Design 6.0

Nothing about this $400 GE dishwasher is going to blow you away. The GE GDF520PGJWW is a competent model at a budget-friendly price. Both the all-white exterior and the plastic interior look the part of a low-end machine. The GDF520PGJWW doesn't have any exciting features. But again, it's $400 (or less if you find it on sale), and it will do an adequate job of cleaning your dishes. The GDF520PGJWW even proved better than average at drying.

For a little more, the $500 GE ADT521PGJBS is pretty stylish and the $500 Kenmore 13479 cleans dishes more thoroughly. If you rinse or scrape your dishes anyway, and prioritize bone dry dishes, the GE GDF520PGJWW is worth your consideration if you're shopping on a budget.

The GE GDF520PGJWW dishwasher keeps things clean and simple

Not much to look at

With a scoop handle below an upper border of responsive buttons, the exterior of the GDF520PGJWW isn't glamorous, but neither is it ugly. At best, it's understated and simple. At worst, it's boring.

I wish the display had a countdown timer, but it's hard to get mad at the GDF520PGJWW about what it lacks, given its bottom-tier price. It does offer a fine mix of standard cycles -- AutoSense, Heavy, Normal and Light. Plus, it has a steam prewash option -- which is a nice bonus for this price -- along with other options to heat the water during the cycle or add drying time to the end of the cycle.

ge-gdf520pgjww-product-photos-9

The GDF520PGJWW has a useful mix of cycles and options.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The interior of the GDF520PGJWW can fit up to 16 place settings and it keeps things relatively quiet during the cycle with a sound rating of 54 decibels. You'll have to speak up if you're in the same room and want to have a conversation, but you'll barely hear it even from the next room. Both the capacity and sound rating are generous for the price. The $500 Kenmore 13479 fits 12 place settings with a similar sound rating of 53 dB.

None of the tines fold down, so you'll have a hard time finding spots for pots and pans. The dark gray of the interior is even more bland than the exterior, but the arrangement of tines is serviceable for standard plates and bowls.

ge-gdf520pgjww-product-photos-3

You can move the silverware basket to a couple of different locations.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

You can adjust the height of the upper rack by removing the caps from the end of the rails and shifting the rail to a lower set of wheels on the rack. Plus, the dishwasher includes a couple of detachable stem holders that double as shelves for small items.

I particularly like the silverware basket. You can put it on the side of the lower rack as you'd expect, but you can also hang it off the edge of the bottom rack or on the door to give yourself that extra space in the rack.

You can buy the GE GDF520PGJWW now from Best Buy, Home Depot and other large appliance dealers, some for less than the $400 sticker price. Head to the company's site to find a retailer in your area. This affordable model is only available in the US.

