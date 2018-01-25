Garmin Vívofit 4: Entry-level activity tracker levels up

Garmin has a new entry-level activity tracker and it's done its best to fix what people didn't like about the previous model.

Like 2017's Vivofit 3 ($58.00 at Amazon.com), the Vívofit 4 ($80, £70, AU$159) is waterproof -- you can swim with it -- and comes equipped with a coin cell battery that gives you over a year's worth of usage before you have to replace it. But this new model is a little slimmer, has a sturdier metal button for navigation, a slightly more colorful and easier-to-read display and a standard belt-buckle style clasp (there were complaints about the Vivofit 3's notched clasp not staying clasped).

My review sample came with a blue band that has some speckles in it. It's also available with solid white and black bands, as well as speckled red and black bands. As you might expect, you can swap out your band if you're willing to pay for an additional one (they start at $20, £18 and AU$29).