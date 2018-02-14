With the X-H1, Fujifilm at long last adds in-body IS

Essentially an update of the 2-year-old X-T2 -- the body's been refined and the feature set expanded for the cinema-shooting crowd -- the X-H1 has the distinction of being Fujifilm's first camera to incorporate sensor-shift image stabilization. It's more than late to a party where Sony, Olympus and Panasonic have already fallen asleep on the couch. But better late than never, and its five-axis, five-stop system is certainly a welcome upgrade to one of Fujifilm's best.

The X-H1 is slated to ship in March for $1,900; that's a few hundred more than the current X-T2 prices in the US. (I don't have UK or Australia prices, but it converts to about £1,360 and AU$2,400.)

Fujifilm bumped up the top video resolution from 4K UHD to DCI 4K (though at a relatively low 200Mbps) and added verbal time codes. Plus, it wouldn't be Fujifilm without adding another film simulation: This time, it's Eterna for a cinema filmlike look. And now you can record F-log to an internal card rather than just to an external recorder. Not quite the GH5/GH5s, but those have a smaller sensor.