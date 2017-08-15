This tiny Android camera lets you livestream your life

Enlarge Image Ubiquiti Networks

Someday someone will get the wearable camera right, and it may actually look something like Ubiquiti Networks' new FrontRow camera, which weighs less than 2 ounces and can be worn around your neck like a pendant to capture your life as you live it.

The device comes in black or white and has both front- and back-facing cameras as well as an integrated 2-inch circular hi-resolution touchscreen. It actually looks fairly sleek and pretty understated -- and by that I mean it doesn't stand out like a pair of Snapchat Spectacles.

The only problem is that it costs $400, which would seem a tad expensive, especially compared to Spectacles, which retail for $140. Earlier wearable cameras like the Narrative Clip ($279) and newer Narrative Clip 2 ($200) also aren't cheap, but FrontRow seems more capable than those devices.

Ubiquiti Networks

It has a standby time of up to 48 hours and can capture in story mode (time-lapse shooting) for up to 16 hours and in livestreaming mode for up to 2 hours. And since it's Android based, it can run a variety of apps. The company says it features native apps, such as a stopwatch and a compass, but also runs third-party apps, such as Spotify. That sounds interesting.

It also features a USB Type-C connector and has a quick-charge time of around 20 minutes.

I can't tell you how good the image and audio quality is because I haven't tried it yet, but the resolution for livestreaming is listed at 720p, which is technically HD.

Here's a look at FrontRow's other key specs. As soon as I get a review sample, I'll post a full review.

Primary camera has a 140 degree wide-view lens (roughly double that of a typical phone)



Water resistant but not waterproof



Built-in microphone and speaker for local playback



Resolution while livestreaming: 720p



Camera shoots 30 fps



2K video capture (16:9) and 4K in 4:3 format



Front-facing camera is 8 megapixels, selfie cam is 5 megapixels



Battery lasts up to 100 minutes livestreaming, 10 hours in Story Mode, 100 minutes recording HD video and three days in standby



Lanyard and clip-mount included (clip mount allows you to clip the camera to a shirt and also doubles as a stand)

Price: $400 from Amazon