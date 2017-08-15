This tiny Android camera lets you livestream your life

frontrow-hero-high-resEnlarge Image

FrontRow is on sale now for $400.

 Ubiquiti Networks

Someday someone will get the wearable camera right, and it may actually look something like Ubiquiti Networks' new FrontRow camera, which weighs less than 2 ounces and can be worn around your neck like a pendant to capture your life as you live it. 

The device comes in black or white and has both front- and back-facing cameras as well as an integrated 2-inch circular hi-resolution touchscreen. It actually looks fairly sleek and pretty understated -- and by that I mean it doesn't stand out like a pair of Snapchat Spectacles.

The only problem is that it costs $400, which would seem a tad expensive, especially compared to Spectacles, which retail for $140. Earlier wearable cameras like the Narrative Clip ($279) and newer Narrative Clip 2 ($200) also aren't cheap, but FrontRow seems more capable than those devices.

frontrow-and-iphone-home-ui-high-res

Though it's Android-based, FrontRow works with Android and iOS devices.

 Ubiquiti Networks

It has a standby time of up to 48 hours and can capture in story mode (time-lapse shooting) for up to 16 hours and in livestreaming mode for up to 2 hours. And since it's Android based, it can run a variety of apps. The company says it features native apps, such as a stopwatch and a compass, but also runs third-party apps, such as Spotify. That sounds interesting.

It also features a USB Type-C connector and has a quick-charge time of around 20 minutes. 

I can't tell you how good the image and audio quality is because I haven't tried it yet, but the resolution for livestreaming is listed at 720p, which is technically HD. 

Here's a look at FrontRow's other key specs. As soon as I get a review sample, I'll post a full review.

  • Primary camera has a 140 degree wide-view lens (roughly double that of a typical phone)
  • Water resistant but not waterproof
  • Built-in microphone and speaker for local playback
  • Resolution while livestreaming: 720p
  • Camera shoots 30 fps
  • 2K video capture (16:9) and 4K in 4:3 format
  • Front-facing camera is 8 megapixels, selfie cam is 5 megapixels
  • Battery lasts up to 100 minutes livestreaming, 10 hours in Story Mode, 100 minutes recording HD video and three days in standby
  • Lanyard and clip-mount included (clip mount allows you to clip the camera to a shirt and also doubles as a stand)
  • Price: $400 from Amazon
frontrow-clip

The included clothing clip-on accessory also doubles as a stand.

 Amazon

Best Wearable Tech of 2017

See All

Discuss: Front Row Wearable Lifestyle Camera

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...

Where to Buy

Front Row Wearable Lifestyle Camera

Part Number: CNETFront Row Wearable Lifestyle Camera

MSRP: $399.99

Visit manufacturer site for details.