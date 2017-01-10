Enlarge Image Frigidaire

In fancy fridge design, windows and smart extras are all the rage. Frigidaire plans to get in on the action with its new Professional Glass Door Refrigerator, an appliance equipped with a large transparent panel.

Frigidaire and its parent company Electrolux showed off the new Professional Glass Door Refrigerator at KBIS 2017. A smoky glass pane covers the fridge's main compartment and remains ordinarily opaque much the time. Movement near the fridge door, however, will trigger interior lights that activate making the window transparent. The idea here is to see what's in the refrigerator without cracking its door open and wastefully venting cold air outside.

Of course the see-through fridge isn't new. The first appliance like this we first spotted was a motion-sensing model from Haier at IFA 2015. The "InstaView" fridges from LG are also built to perform a similar trick.

Granted these LG models are exorbitantly priced and will set you back anywhere from $4,200 to $4,500. While the Frigidaire Professional Glass Door isn't cheap by any means, the appliance's expected retail price of $2,699 is a heck of a lot less. It's also of a wide-body body design that mimics restaurant kitchens.

As part of the deal though you get Frigidaire's latest exterior surfacing, called black stainless steel, which it says can resist smudges and greasy fingerprints. Look for the Professional Glass to arrive in stores by April 2017.